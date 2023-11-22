Breaking News: 2 dead in explosion at Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge border crossing in New York

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

Gurvinder Nath
Gurvinder Nath, 24, was killed after being attacked while delivering a pizza and left on the side of the road. . Photo: Peel Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 22, 2023 4:24 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 4:25 pm.

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer.

The male driver was working in the Britannia Road and Creditview Road area around 2:10 a.m. on July 9, 2023, when he arrived at an address to drop off an online order.

Investigators said the man was confronted by unknown suspects who tried to take his vehicle, leading to a physical altercation.

The group of suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, leaving him at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was rushed to a local trauma centre, where police said he died of his injuries on July 14, 2023. He was identified as 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath of Brampton.

Nath’s vehicle was later located in Mississauga in the Old Derry Road and Old Creditview Road area.

On Wednesday, police arrested a young person in relation to the homicide. The youth has been charged with second-degree murder.

The unidentified young person was held on bail and will appear in court. They were not identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

