Ceremony for Les Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay next week in Montreal

Quebecers will get a chance to say goodbye to beloved folk-rock group Les Cowboys Fringants' lead singer Karl Tremblay during a funeral next week in Montreal. Tremblay, right, sings as his wife Marie-Annick Lepine plays the violin during their performance at the Quebec Summer Festival, in Quebec City, Monday, July 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2023 5:34 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 5:42 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebecers will get a chance to say goodbye to beloved folk-rock singer Karl Tremblay during a ceremony next week in Montreal.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced today that the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants will be honoured at a tribute event at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Tremblay died last week at age 47 after a long illness with prostate cancer. 

His death prompted a wave of grief and affection for Tremblay and the band, who have been mainstays of the province’s music scene for more than 25 years.

Legault also announced the creation of an online condolence book and said the legislature flag will be lowered to half-mast the day of the ceremony.

The non-religious event will begin at 7 p.m., with passes available to the public beginning Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

breaking

31m ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

2h ago

Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 
Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

1h ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

2h ago

