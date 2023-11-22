Charleston, South Carolina, elects its first Republican mayor since Reconstruction Era

FILE - In an April 7, 2014 file photo, pedestrians walk by City Hall and St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. The historic South Carolina city of Charleston has elected its first Republican mayor since the Reconstruction Era. William Cogswell, formerly a Republican state lawmaker, defeated incumbent Democratic Mayor John Tecklenburg by about 2 percentage points in Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 runoff, according to the South Carolina Election Commission. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith, file)

By Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 11:12 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 11:42 am.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The historic South Carolina city of Charleston has elected its first Republican mayor since the Reconstruction Era.

William Cogswell, formerly a Republican state lawmaker, defeated incumbent Democratic Mayor John Tecklenburg by about 2 percentage points in Tuesday’s runoff, according to the South Carolina Election Commission. Results posted online by the commission showed a 569-vote margin separating the the two candidates.

Cogswell, 48, had secured the most votes in the Nov. 7 general election but not a majority, meaning that he and Tecklenburg headed to Tuesday’s runoff.

Charleston’s municipal elections are technically nonpartisan. But Tecklenburg is a well-known figure in the state’s Democratic politics, endorsing Joe Biden in South Carolina’s pivotal 2020 presidential primary.

Cogswell, who served three terms as a Republican in the state House and describes himself as a moderate, earned endorsements from others within South Carolina’s GOP political circles, including Sen Tim Scott.

Charleston last elected a Republican mayor in the 1870s, according to historical records from the city and other municipal areas. Republicans including state GOP Chairman Drew McKissick and U.S. Rep. Russell Fry, who served in the state House with Cogswell, celebrated the GOP win in social media posts and statements.

“We can confidently say that I’m going to be the next mayor,” Cogswell said Tuesday night, as final results came in. “The people have spoken, and we’re ready for a new direction … a new direction that puts labels aside, so that we can find pragmatic solutions to our problems.”

In a concession speech Tuesday night, Teckleburg called his eight years as mayor “the honor of my life” and asked his supporters to rally around the new mayor.

“I’d like to congratulate our new Mayor-Elect William Cogswell … and I’d like to ask each and every Charlestonian, everybody out there, to give him your support,” Tecklenburg said. “When Mayor Cogswell succeeds, Charleston succeeds, and that’s something we’re all in favor of.”

The City of Charleston has become the second reliably blue area in South Carolina — where Republicans dominate congressional and statewide politics — to choose a Republican mayor in recent years. In 2021, Daniel Rickenmann, a longtime city council member backed by Republicans, was chosen as the mayor of South Carolina’s capital city of Columbia.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations
'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations

For the past 30 years, in a wide-open field within the Heber Downs Conservation area east of Toronto, nearly 100 members of the Whitby Aero Modellers R.C. Club would gather to fly toy planes. Pakea...

Speakers Corner

26m ago

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

2h ago

Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis
Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis

Both the City of Toronto and the province of Ontario are calling on the federal government to invest more in housing and infrastructure, following the release of the Trudeau government's fall economic...

1h ago

Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto
Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto

In an event sure to shell out curiosity, without spilling the beans, Taco Bell Canada has announced what it calls its biggest crown jewel yet: four 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells.  A spokesperson...

3m ago

Top Stories

'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations
'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations

For the past 30 years, in a wide-open field within the Heber Downs Conservation area east of Toronto, nearly 100 members of the Whitby Aero Modellers R.C. Club would gather to fly toy planes. Pakea...

Speakers Corner

26m ago

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

2h ago

Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis
Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis

Both the City of Toronto and the province of Ontario are calling on the federal government to invest more in housing and infrastructure, following the release of the Trudeau government's fall economic...

1h ago

Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto
Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto

In an event sure to shell out curiosity, without spilling the beans, Taco Bell Canada has announced what it calls its biggest crown jewel yet: four 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells.  A spokesperson...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

3:55
Gen Z workplace jargon annoys coworkers
Gen Z workplace jargon annoys coworkers

Gen Zers are annoying their coworkers with workplace jargon. Plus, a survey reveals how much money millennials need to be happy, and a couple gets married on a TTC streetcar. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

17h ago

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.

18h ago

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.

22h ago

0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.

23h ago

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

23h ago

More Videos