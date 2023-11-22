Cineplex selling Player One Amusement Group business for $155 million

The exterior of Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills is shown in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, April 24, 2023. Cineplex Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Player One Amusement Group business to OpenGate Capital for $155 million in cash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2023 9:00 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 9:12 am.

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Player One Amusement Group business to OpenGate Capital for $155 million in cash.

Player One Amusement Group sells, distributes, operates and services arcade games and other equipment. 

Cineplex chief executive Ellis Jacob says the company built the business being sold through several acquisitions and organic growth, to become a North American leader.

The company says the sale unlocks value for Cineplex and its stakeholders and provides immediate liquidity for debt repayment.

Under the deal, Player One Amusement Group has signed a long-term agreement to continue to supply and service games in Cineplex’s theatres and location-based entertainment venues.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

16h ago

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?
Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day halt in their devastating war in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages taken captive by militants on Oct. 7, when Israeli communities were overrun and...

3h ago

Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows
Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows

A study by PROOF, a research organization at the University of Toronto, shows 18.7 per cent of Ontario households deal with food insecurity.

12h ago

India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries
India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries

NEW DELHI (AP) — India restored electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, an Indian foreign ministry official said Wednesday, two months after Canada alleged the South Asian nation was involved...

41m ago

