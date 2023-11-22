Conference organizer aims for $100-billion Indigenous economy

TORONTO — The organizer of an Indigenous business conference in Toronto says her goal is to establish the undeniable economic power of Indigenous peoples.

Carol Anne Hilton, founder and chief executive of the Indigenomics Institute, said Wednesday at the first conference the institute has organized on Bay Street, that for too long Canada has had a story of Indigenous economic exclusion, and it’s time for that to be reversed.

She has set a goal that the Indigenous economy should grow to at least $100 billion, about double where it is today, so that Indigenous peoples are equally represented in the Canadian economy.

Hilton says there’s still an unacceptable tendency to look at Indigenous peoples as a cost on the system, rather than generative and directly aligned to the economic well-being if Canada itself.

She says the increasing size of treaty settlements shows a rising financial recognition of historical injustices of that exclusionary system, pointing to the recent $10-billion Robinson Huron Treaty settlement.

Hilton says meanwhile that the increasing number of Indigenous projects valued in the billions of dollars is becoming a new normal, as Indigenous people demonstrate their resilience and readiness to do business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

