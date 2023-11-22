Breaking News: 2 dead in explosion at Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge border crossing in New York

Federal judge shortens Montana’s wolf trapping season to protect non-hibernating grizzly bears

FILE - In this March 21, 2019, aerial file photo provided by the National Park Service, is the Junction Butte wolf pack in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. On Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, a federal judge in Montana has shortened this winter's wolf trapping season to protect grizzly bears that have not yet begun hibernating from getting caught and injured in traps. The state says it plans to appeal the preliminary injunction issued Tuesday. (National Park Service via AP, File)

By Amy Beth Hanson, The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 6:12 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 6:27 pm.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge in Montana has significantly shortened the state’s wolf trapping season to protect grizzly bears that have not yet begun hibernating from being injured by traps.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy in Missoula granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday saying Montana’s wolf trapping season can only run from Jan. 1 through Feb. 15, the time during which he said it is reasonably certain that almost all grizzly bears will be in dens. The order applies to all five of the state’s wolf hunting districts along with Hill, Blaine and Phillips counties in north-central Montana — basically the western two-thirds of the state.

The injunction remains in effect while the case moves through the courts.

“We are elated that Montana’s grizzly bears will at least temporarily avoid the cruel harms caused by indiscriminate steel traps and snares in their habitat,” Lizzy Pennock, an attorney at WildEarth Guardians said in a statement. “We are optimistic that this win is a precursor to securing longer-term grizzly protections.”

The wolf hunting season is already underway and will continue through March 15, the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Wednesday.

Under the state’s 2023 regulations, trapping season could have started as early as next Monday and run through March 15.

The state plans to appeal and will continue to track the denning status of grizzly bears in case its appeal is successful and the injunction is overturned, the agency said.

WildEarth Guardians and the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizens Task Force challenged Montana’s 2023 wolf hunting regulations in August. Molloy heard arguments on their motion for the preliminary injunction Monday in Missoula.

The groups argued that since wolf trapping was legalized in Montana in 2012, there has been an increase in grizzly bears captured and injured by traps. This year’s regulations put more grizzly bears at risk by lengthening the wolf trapping season and expanding the areas where the wolves can be trapped or shot, they argued.

The state argued it was protecting grizzly bears by creating a floating start date for wolf hunting and trapping areas based on when grizzly bears begin hibernating in each area, that trappers are required to monitor their traps and new trappers must take a trapper education course.

The Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Fish and Wildlife Commission “have worked diligently to assemble and implement sound science-based management for wolves and grizzly bears, including the wolf regulations impacted by this ruling,” the agency said in a statement Wednesday.

The state hasn’t shown its “mitigation factors are as effective in practice as in theory,” Molloy wrote, noting that four grizzly bears with missing body parts, including forelegs and toes, were spotted in 2021.

Grizzly bears have expanded their territory to a wider area of the state and climate change has them remaining outside of their dens longer into the year, Molloy said.

“Therefore it is reasonably certain that more grizzly bears in Montana will be out and about during the time period and in the locations that wolf trapping is permitted under Montana’s 2023 regulations,” Molloy wrote in granting the injunction.

Grizzly bears are listed as protected under the Endangered Species Act, which prevents states from authorizing activities that are reasonably likely to kill, trap or injure a listed species.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said Wednesday it’s time for “the federal government to review and approve the state’s petition to delist the grizzly, which has recovered in Montana’s ecosystems.”

Amy Beth Hanson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

breaking

30m ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

2h ago

Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 
Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

59m ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

2h ago

Top Stories

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

breaking

30m ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

2h ago

Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 
Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

59m ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge

An explosion at the Rainbow Bridge has shut down land border crossings. The FBI is investigating.

3h ago

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.

6h ago

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.
1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.
0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.
More Videos