Fiji’s leader says he hopes to work with China in upgrading his country’s shipyards and ports

FILE - Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka listens during a meeting with President Joe Biden and Pacific Islands Forum leaders during the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Washington. Fiji's leader says that after a meeting with China's Xi Jinping, he anticipates collaborating with China on rebuilding Fiji's shipyards and port facilities. Rabuka made the remarks to lawmakers in Parliament on Wednesday, Nov. 22. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Nick Perry, The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 8:01 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 8:12 pm.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Fiji’s leader says that after meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping, he hopes to collaborate with China on upgrading his nation’s shipyards and ports.

Sitiveni Rabuka made the remarks to lawmakers in Parliament on Wednesday.

Rabuka is generally viewed as leaning less toward China than his predecessor Frank Bainimarama, and in a visit to Australia last month, Rabuka emphasized he was “more comfortable dealing with traditional friends” such as Australia.

But in his Wednesday remarks, Rabuka highlighted the economic ties his small South Pacific island nation has forged with China over 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Rabuka said that in his meeting with Xi last week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco, he discussed how China’s assistance was pivotal to Fiji’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

Rabuka said China’s Belt and Road Initiative aligned with Fiji’s development agenda and that China had contributed toward a number of grants and assistance packages.

“As we navigate economic challenges, discussions are underway to address our debt crisis responsibly,” Rabuka said.

He said a key focus of creating sustainable economic growth in Fiji was the comprehensive upgrade of infrastructure, particularly port facilities and shipyards.

“I anticipate potential collaboration with China in that endeavor, given China’s globally competitive shipbuilding,” Rabuka said.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing that China and Fiji are good friends and partners, and have previously cooperated on infrastructure.

“The goal is to support island countries in making life better for their people and achieving development and prosperity,” Mao said.

Fiji’s move comes as China looks to expand its influence in the Pacific. Last year, China fell short in an ambitious attempt to get 10 small Pacific nations to sign to a sweeping deal covering everything from security to fisheries. The attempt came soon after Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China, a move that raised alarm throughout the Pacific.

Nick Perry, The Associated Press

Top Stories

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

2h ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

5h ago

Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

41m ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

5h ago

