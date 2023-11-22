Germany and Italy agree on joint ‘action plan’ including energy, technology, climate protection

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni signing the so called "Joint Action plan" during a meeting of the German and Italian government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 1:07 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 1:12 pm.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Italy agreed Wednesday to work closer together in the fields of energy, technology, climate protection, security and cultural cooperation among other issues.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni signed an “action plan” in Berlin after a meeting of top officials from both countries and the two leaders’ participation earlier in the day in a virtual G20 summit.

The action plan will lead to new cooperation projects and create new formats for cooperation, Scholz said, specifically mentioning stronger cooperation in the field of energy to ensure long-term security of supply for gas and hydrogen.

Scholz also announced the construction of a new pipeline across the Alps.

“We agree that we want to expand our energy cooperation in order to strengthen long-term supply, security and transformation,” the chancellor said.

“With a new pipeline across the Alps, we want to increase the security of supply of both our countries,” Scholz added. “At the same time, we want to quickly conclude a German-Italian gas and solidarity agreement.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bridge crossings between Canada-New York closed after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls
Bridge crossings between Canada-New York closed after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls

The four international bridges between Canada and Western New York have been closed after a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing that connects Niagara Falls, Ontario to Niagara Falls,...

breaking

15m ago

'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations
'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations

For the past 30 years, in a wide-open field within the Heber Downs Conservation area east of Toronto, nearly 100 members of the Whitby Aero Modellers R.C. Club would gather to fly toy planes. Pakea...

Speakers Corner

50m ago

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

3h ago

Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto
Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto

In an event sure to shell out curiosity, without spilling the beans, Taco Bell Canada has announced what it calls its biggest crown jewel yet: four 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells.  A spokesperson...

1h ago

Top Stories

Bridge crossings between Canada-New York closed after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls
Bridge crossings between Canada-New York closed after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls

The four international bridges between Canada and Western New York have been closed after a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing that connects Niagara Falls, Ontario to Niagara Falls,...

breaking

15m ago

'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations
'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations

For the past 30 years, in a wide-open field within the Heber Downs Conservation area east of Toronto, nearly 100 members of the Whitby Aero Modellers R.C. Club would gather to fly toy planes. Pakea...

Speakers Corner

50m ago

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

3h ago

Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto
Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto

In an event sure to shell out curiosity, without spilling the beans, Taco Bell Canada has announced what it calls its biggest crown jewel yet: four 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells.  A spokesperson...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:55
Gen Z workplace jargon annoys coworkers
Gen Z workplace jargon annoys coworkers

Gen Zers are annoying their coworkers with workplace jargon. Plus, a survey reveals how much money millennials need to be happy, and a couple gets married on a TTC streetcar. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

19h ago

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.

19h ago

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.

23h ago

0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.
2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

More Videos