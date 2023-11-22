Breaking News: 2 dead in explosion at Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge border crossing in New York

Hudson’s Bay owner makes US$340 million from North American real estate sales

The company that owns Hudson's Bay says it completed real estate transactions in Canada and the U.S. resulting in a gain of around US$340 million. Hudson’s Bay signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2023 5:39 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 5:42 pm.

NEW YORK — The company that owns Hudson’s Bay says it completed real estate transactions in Canada and the U.S. resulting in a gain of around US$340 million. 

HBC LP,  which also owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5th, says in a statement that it’s the owner and developer of a North American real-estate portfolio totalling approximately US$7 billion. 

The historic retailer announced layoffs twice this year as it said the retail sector is navigating significant pressures. 

In 2018, when the company was still publicly traded, investors challenged it to sell some of its substantial real estate holdings. 

In recent years, the company has introduced several initiatives such as a revamped loyalty program, partnerships with Forever 21 and MEC, and the revival of discount chain Zellers. 

Earlier this year, the company shut two of its Alberta department stores, saying the decision reflected changes in the market as well as its vision for the future. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

breaking

28m ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

2h ago

Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 
Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

57m ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

2h ago

