IAEA head says the barring of several nuclear inspectors by Iran is a ‘serious blow’ to monitoring

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi, arrives for an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Stephanie Liechtenstein, The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 9:27 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 9:42 am.

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday that Iran’s decision in September to bar several experienced U.N. inspectors from monitoring the country’s nuclear program constituted “a very serious blow” to the agency’s ability to do its job “to the best possible level.”

IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that while the U.N. nuclear watchdog continued to perform its monitoring work, Iran had targeted inspectors “who have a lot of experience, particularly in enrichment and other capacities.”

“It takes a long time to prepare inspectors who have the necessary amount of experience, skills and ability to perform their work,” Grossi told reporters on the first day of a regular meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna.

While refusing to get into specific numbers or names, Grossi said that the ban concerned one-third of the core group of the agency’s most experienced inspectors designated for Iran.

“This is completely uncalled for, this is completely illogical,” he said.

Grossi said that he hoped to “reverse” Iran’s decision and that he is having “a conversation” about the issue with Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran’s civilian nuclear program,

The comments come after a confidential IAEA report last week said that Iran continues to bar several of the watchdog’s inspectors from monitoring the country’s nuclear program, and that Tehran has further increased its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium.

The IAEA said that according to its assessment, as of Oct. 28, Iran has an estimated 128.3 kilograms (282.9 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, which represents an increase of 6.7 kilograms since its September report.

Iran has long denied ever seeking nuclear weapons and continues to insist that its nuclear program is entirely for peaceful purposes, such as for use in medicine, agriculture, industry and science.

But the IAEA’s director-general has warned Tehran has enough enriched uranium for “several” nuclear bombs if it chose to build them.

The 128.3 kilograms enriched up to 60% fissile purity are more than three times the approximately 42 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60% that the IAEA defines as sufficient material to fuel one atomic weapon once refined further.

Uranium enriched at 60% purity is just a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

In September, Iran informed Grossi of its decision to bar several inspectors from monitoring the country’s nuclear program. Iran’s Foreign Ministry linked the move to what it said was an attempt by the United States and three European countries to misuse the IAEA “for their own political purposes.”

The U.S. and the three European countries had criticized Iran in September in a joint statement, calling on Tehran to step up cooperation with the agency.

In a second confidential report last week, the IAEA said that no progress has been made on its request that Iran explain the origin and current location of man-made uranium particles found at two locations that Tehran has failed to declare as potential nuclear sites.

The report also says that there is no progress thus far in getting more monitoring equipment, including cameras, reinstalled that had been removed by Iran in June 2022.

Stephanie Liechtenstein, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

33m ago

Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis
Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis

Both the City of Toronto and the province of Ontario are calling on the federal government to invest more in housing and infrastructure, following the release of the Trudeau government's fall economic...

19m ago

India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries
India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries

NEW DELHI (AP) — India restored electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, an Indian foreign ministry official said Wednesday, two months after Canada alleged the South Asian nation was involved...

2h ago

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?
Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day halt in their devastating war in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages taken captive by militants on Oct. 7, when Israeli communities were overrun and...

5h ago

Top Stories

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

33m ago

Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis
Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis

Both the City of Toronto and the province of Ontario are calling on the federal government to invest more in housing and infrastructure, following the release of the Trudeau government's fall economic...

19m ago

India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries
India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries

NEW DELHI (AP) — India restored electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, an Indian foreign ministry official said Wednesday, two months after Canada alleged the South Asian nation was involved...

2h ago

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?
Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day halt in their devastating war in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages taken captive by militants on Oct. 7, when Israeli communities were overrun and...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.

16h ago

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.

20h ago

0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.

21h ago

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

21h ago

2:29
City budget consultations promise chance for public input
City budget consultations promise chance for public input

The first of 16 in-person and virtual meetings takes place in Scarborough to help determine what the city's budget priorities should be. The feedback is being gathered while the Mayor waits for word on fiscal help from the fed and province.
More Videos