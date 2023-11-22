Immigration minister welcomes news Canadians can get tourist visas to India again

OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he’s happy to hear that Canadians can once again apply online for tourist visas to India after two months of diplomatic tensions.

The decision, which is effective as of today, was confirmed in a statement on social media by the High Commission of India in Ottawa.

In September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced there were “credible allegations” that India was involved in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The 45-year-old was shot by masked gunmen outside a Surrey, B.C., gurdwara in June.

The Indian government had accused Nijjar of being linked to terrorism but it has also denied involvement in his death, calling the allegations absurd.

Since then, the two countries have expelled one another’s diplomats and India introduced a visa ban on Canadians, though it began easing those restrictions last month.

