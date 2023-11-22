In the news today: Poll suggests pausing price on carbon popular

An aerial view of the harbour is seen in Halifax on Friday, Jan.19, 2018. A new poll suggests most Canadians support the federal government's decision to pause the carbon price on home heating oil for three years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2023 4:15 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 4:26 am.

Poll finds Canadians want carbon price paused on all home heating fuel

A new poll suggests most Canadians support the federal government’s decision to pause the carbon price on home heating oil for three years.

Polling firm Leger surveyed more than 15-hundred Canadians online, asking a range of questions about the carbon price.

Sixty-three per cent of respondents say they support the move — and it’s most popular in Atlantic Canada, where it will have the biggest impact.

About one-third of homes in the Atlantic region use heating oil.

Seventy per cent of the people surveyed say they would support the government expanding the exemption to include all other forms of home heating fuel.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Feds promise Indigenous loan guarantee program

The federal government is promising a new Indigenous loan guarantee program in its fall budget update.

Ottawa says details about the next steps of the program could come in the spring.

But people who have long been pushing for such a program are still waiting to find out if it will allow Indigenous communities to pursue any projects they wish — or if the oil and gas industry could be cut out.

A loan guarantee would protect lenders from potential defaults by including language that a third party — in this case, the federal government — would pay the bill should the borrower default.

Tuesday’s fiscal update says the government wants to ensure that Indigenous communities share in the benefits of major projects in their territories on their own terms.

Hostage deal raises hope for Canadians in Gaza

There is hope that more Canadians will soon be able to leave the Gaza Strip, after Qatar announced a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring a four-day halt in fighting in a devastating six-week war.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry — which had led weeks of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas — said it would announce within a day when the clock will start ticking on the truce, during which 50 hostages will be released in stages in exchange for what Hamas said would be 150 Palestinians prisoners held by Israel.

The Israeli government said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released.

Global Affairs Canada has said one Canadian is missing, but won’t confirm if that person is being held hostage, a possibility Washington hinted at in a statement over the weekend.

No Canadians were along those on Wednesday’s list of foreign nationals approved to cross into Egypt from Gaza.

Fear of avian flu descends on B.C. farms

Poultry farmers in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley are reporting “extremely high” levels of stress as the latest avian flu outbreak puts millions of commercial birds at risk.

Amanda Brittain with the B-C Poultry Association says farmers are taking extra precautions, including disinfecting any vehicles travelling to and from their properties and wearing personal protective gear.

She says farmers are isolating themselves from each other to avoid spreading the virus and resorting to online platforms to discuss how to handle the outbreak.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been 39 infected commercial and backyard flocks in B-C since October 20th, as wild birds migrate south over the farms, spreading the disease.


Day 2 of Quebec public sector strike

Unions representing hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers, particularly in health care and education, are on strike again today.

The workers are part of a “common front” of four major unions that have planned a three-day strike until Thursday, which has closed schools and delayed surgeries.

The unions say the government’s most recent contract offer, a 10.3-per-cent salary increase over five years and a one-time payment of $1,000 to each worker, isn’t enough.

The union representing 80,000 nurses and other health-care workers will strike on Thursday and Friday, while a teachers union with 65,000 members is launching an unlimited strike later this week.

Canadian astronaut corps getting new assignments

Some Canadian astronauts are set to get new assignments today.

François-Philippe Champagne, the federal minister of innovation, science and industry, will announce the roles at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters, just south of Montreal.

There are currently four active Canadian astronauts, with the most junior pair – Jenni Sidey-Gibbons and Joshua Kutryk – selected in 2017.

They joined David Saint-Jacques and Jeremy Hansen, both of whom became part of the astronaut corps in 2009.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

11h ago

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

11h ago

Israel approves temporary cease-fire deal, in exchange for hostage release
Israel approves temporary cease-fire deal, in exchange for hostage release

Israeli Cabinet says it has approved a temporary cease-fire deal in a war that has been going on for more than a month.

7h ago

Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP
Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called about suspected street racing taking place on a blocked-off section of Highway 427 early last Saturday morning. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews...

11h ago

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.

10h ago

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.

14h ago

0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.

15h ago

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

15h ago

2:29
City budget consultations promise chance for public input
City budget consultations promise chance for public input

The first of 16 in-person and virtual meetings takes place in Scarborough to help determine what the city's budget priorities should be. The feedback is being gathered while the Mayor waits for word on fiscal help from the fed and province.
