Breaking News: 2 dead in explosion at Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge border crossing in New York

Lawsuit blaming Tesla’s Autopilot for driver’s death can go to trial, judge rules

FILE- Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio March 14, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. A Florida judge ruled Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, that a jury should decide whether Tesla and Elon Musk oversold the electric car company's Autopilot system that caused the fatal crash of a software engineer who engaged it and took his hands off the steering wheel. A trial is scheduled for 2024.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 5:02 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 5:12 pm.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury should decide whether Tesla and Elon Musk oversold the capabilities of the electric car company’s Autopilot system and caused the fatal crash of a software engineer who engaged it, took his hands off the steering wheel and seconds later slammed into a truck, a Florida judge has ruled.

Circuit Judge Reid Scott rejected Tesla’s motion to summarily dismiss Kim Banner’s lawsuit accusing the company of causing her husband Jeremy Banner’s death in 2019. In a 23-page ruling, Scott found that Kim Banner’s attorneys presented sufficient evidence to let the case proceed to trial sometime next year. Scott also found that Banner can seek punitive damages from the company that, if awarded, could reach millions of dollars.

Scott, citing other fatal crashes involving Autopilot, wrote last week that there is a “genuine dispute” over whether Tesla “created a foreseeable zone of risk that posed a general threat of harm to others.” Autopilot is supposed to automatically steer and brake the car when engaged.

The judge had ordered his rulings sealed but they were mistakenly available Wednesday on the Palm Beach County court clerk’s website. They were taken down shortly after The Associated Press retrieved the ruling.

Tesla attorney Whitney Cruz declined to comment Wednesday and the company did not respond to an email. Musk eliminated Tesla’s media and public relations department four years ago.

Banner attorney Trey Lytal said in a Wednesday statement that Scott’s ruling “shows how Tesla’s conduct was not just negligent, but involved intentional and reckless decisions that led to the death of customers, including Jeremy Banner.” He believes Scott will soon fully release his decision.

“The public is entitled to know these findings and we feel strongly that will happen in the next few weeks,” Lytal said.

Scott, in rejecting Tesla’s motion, focused on the company’s marketing and Musk’s comments about Autopilot, and noted other deaths that have occurred during its use. The company says in court documents that it warns drivers that its cars are not fully self-driving, that they still must pay attention to the road and that they are ultimately responsible for steering and braking.

But Scott agreed that Banner’s attorneys had provided enough evidence for the case to proceed. Banner’s attorneys have argued that by naming the system Autopilot, Musk and Tesla implied that the cars are self-driving and don’t require the driver’s full attention. They also cite numerous comments Musk made years before 50-year-old Jeremy Banner’s crash saying that Autopilot was already better than human drivers and would soon be autonomous.

The attorneys also point to a 2016 marketing video for Autopilot that is still on the company’s website. It begins with a statement reading, “The person in the driver’s seat is only there for legal reasons. He is not doing anything. The car is driving itself.”

The Tesla then maneuvers through a town on winding roads in traffic. It halts at traffic lights and stop signs, avoids other cars, pedestrians and bicyclists and speeds up and slows down as appropriate. It then parallel parks itself. The camera is positioned to show that the man in the driver’s seat never touches the steering wheel or pedals.

Under questioning by Banner’s attorneys, Tesla employees revealed that the car in the ad was programmed with mapping software not available to the public and “still performed poorly and even ran into a fence while filming.” The video required several takes and was heavily edited, the attorneys say.

Reid wrote that after reviewing the evidence, he could not “imagine how some ordinary consumers would not have some belief that the Tesla vehicles were capable of driving themselves hands free.”

And that’s what Jeremy Banner did.

Just before dawn on March 1, 2019, he was heading to work on a semi-rural Florida highway in his 2018 Tesla Model 3, which he had purchased months earlier.

While traveling almost 70 mph (110 kph), Banner activated Autopilot and took his hands off the wheel. To his right, a tractor-trailer leaving a farm moved into his path. The Tesla didn’t detect it and neither it nor Banner braked or swerved. Ten seconds after Autopilot was activated, the car drove underneath the trailer, shearing off the hood and killing Banner instantly.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigated the crash, said the truck driver was primarily to blame for pulling into traffic, but also said Banner and Tesla were at fault.

“An attentive driver would have seen the truck in time to take evasive action,” the NTSB said of Banner. The board said Tesla’s Autopilot should have safeguards that don’t allow the system’s use on highways that have cross-traffic. The car should also make certain drivers using Autopilot remain engaged with their hands on the wheel.

“The NTSB and researchers have found that drivers are poor at monitoring automation and do not perform well on tasks requiring passive vigilance,” the 2020 report said.

The trucking company has already reached a confidential settlement with Kim Banner and is no longer part of the lawsuit.

Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

breaking

32m ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

2h ago

Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 
Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

1h ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

2h ago

Top Stories

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

breaking

32m ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

2h ago

Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 
Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

1h ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge

An explosion at the Rainbow Bridge has shut down land border crossings. The FBI is investigating.

3h ago

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.

6h ago

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.
1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.
0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.
More Videos