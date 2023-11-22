Leaders of 4 Central European states disagree on military aid for Ukraine but agree on other support

Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel, right, welcomes Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova for the V4 Summit in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 11:57 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 12:13 pm.

PRAGUE (AP) — The presidents of four Central European countries found some common ground Wednesday on Ukraine despite their governments’ diverging views on military support for its fight against Russia’s invasion.

The Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, all four post-communist European Union and NATO members, form an informal collective known as the Visegrad Group.

At their annual meeting, the host, Czech President Petr Pavel, noted the leaders didn’t have sharply different opinions on the war, saying that “we’ve all agreed that it is in our imminent interest that Ukraine succeeds.”

“We’ve agreed that we have to support Ukraine with all kinds of help,” Pavel added. Polish President Duda echoed that: “Ukraine needs help and we should provide it.”

The Czech Republic and Poland have been have been staunch supporters of Ukraine, opening their borders for refugees and donating arms, though Polish-Ukrainian relations soured in September over Ukrainian grain entering and affecting Poland’s market.

But Hungary’s government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons and has threatened to veto EU financial aid packages to Kyiv. It also accuses Ukraine of violating the rights of an ethnic Hungarian minority in western Ukraine by restricting use of the Hungarian language in schools.

Hungary’s President Katalin Novák said in Prague that the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine are not negotiable. But she added that “we have a common position that Russia must not win this war.”

The new government of Slovakia, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, has ended military aid for Ukraine. The government said it was still ready to provide humanitarian and other aid.

“Our aid to Ukraine is important and makes sense because it is above all in our interest, our interest in the stability and peace in the region,” said Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations
'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations

For the past 30 years, in a wide-open field within the Heber Downs Conservation area east of Toronto, nearly 100 members of the Whitby Aero Modellers R.C. Club would gather to fly toy planes. Pakea...

Speakers Corner

25m ago

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

2h ago

Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis
Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis

Both the City of Toronto and the province of Ontario are calling on the federal government to invest more in housing and infrastructure, following the release of the Trudeau government's fall economic...

1h ago

Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto
Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto

In an event sure to shell out curiosity, without spilling the beans, Taco Bell Canada has announced what it calls its biggest crown jewel yet: four 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells.  A spokesperson...

2m ago

Top Stories

'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations
'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations

For the past 30 years, in a wide-open field within the Heber Downs Conservation area east of Toronto, nearly 100 members of the Whitby Aero Modellers R.C. Club would gather to fly toy planes. Pakea...

Speakers Corner

25m ago

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

2h ago

Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis
Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis

Both the City of Toronto and the province of Ontario are calling on the federal government to invest more in housing and infrastructure, following the release of the Trudeau government's fall economic...

1h ago

Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto
Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto

In an event sure to shell out curiosity, without spilling the beans, Taco Bell Canada has announced what it calls its biggest crown jewel yet: four 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells.  A spokesperson...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

3:55
Gen Z workplace jargon annoys coworkers
Gen Z workplace jargon annoys coworkers

Gen Zers are annoying their coworkers with workplace jargon. Plus, a survey reveals how much money millennials need to be happy, and a couple gets married on a TTC streetcar. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

17h ago

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.

18h ago

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.

22h ago

0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.

23h ago

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

23h ago

More Videos