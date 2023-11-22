New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several months.

Between July 2023 and October 2023, U of T Campus Safety received reports of voyeurism in the Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street area.

In collaboration with U of T, Toronto police took over the case and began investigating seven reports of voyeurism.

It’s alleged a man loitered inside women’s washrooms and gender-neutral showers, and in some of the incidents, he placed a cell phone underneath the stalls to record people.

Police said the victims ranged from 14 to 21 years old. No one was physically injured.

Photo: Toronto police.

The man is described as five-foot-two to five-foot-seven with short black hair and a medium build. On occasion, the suspect was wearing a white and grey hoodie, black pants, and dark-coloured Crocs.

Police have released images of the suspect and shared new photos of the man on Wednesday.