Woman sexually assaulted after meeting up with Markham man from online dating app

A man from Markham is facing multiple charges after allegedly confining a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her.

York Regional Police said a 45-year-old woman who had recently arrived in Canada reported meeting a man online earlier this month.

The woman did not speak English and used an online translation app to communicate with the accused.

The man invited her to his apartment in the Markham Road and Denison Street area. Once there, authorities said the victim was confined against her will and sexually assaulted.

Police identified a suspect, and on Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at the man’s residence. He was then taken into custody.

Ravinder Kumar Shinh, 49, of Markham, was charged with sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and appeared in court on Wednesday.

Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.