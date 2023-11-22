Meal kit company Goodfood reports $3.7M Q4 loss, improves margins

The headquarters of Goodfood is seen Monday, February 6, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2023 7:50 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 8:26 am.

MONTREAL — Goodfood Market Corp. reported a loss of $3.7 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $58.4 million a year earlier as the meal kit company improved its margins.

The company says the loss amounted to five cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 2 compared with a loss of 78 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Net sales in what was Goodfood’s fourth quarter totalled $37.2 million, down from $50.4 million in the same quarter last year.

The drop in net sales came as Goodfood saw a drop in the number of active customers, partially offset by an increase in average order value.

Goodfood says the decrease in active customers was mainly driven by its focus on attracting and retaining customers that provide higher gross margins and by changing customer behaviour.

The company’s gross margin for the quarter improved to 38.2 per cent compared with 28.3 per cent a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:FOOD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

16h ago

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?
Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day halt in their devastating war in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages taken captive by militants on Oct. 7, when Israeli communities were overrun and...

3h ago

Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows
Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows

A study by PROOF, a research organization at the University of Toronto, shows 18.7 per cent of Ontario households deal with food insecurity.

12h ago

India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries
India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries

NEW DELHI (AP) — India restored electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, an Indian foreign ministry official said Wednesday, two months after Canada alleged the South Asian nation was involved...

42m ago

Top Stories

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

16h ago

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?
Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day halt in their devastating war in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages taken captive by militants on Oct. 7, when Israeli communities were overrun and...

3h ago

Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows
Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows

A study by PROOF, a research organization at the University of Toronto, shows 18.7 per cent of Ontario households deal with food insecurity.

12h ago

India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries
India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries

NEW DELHI (AP) — India restored electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, an Indian foreign ministry official said Wednesday, two months after Canada alleged the South Asian nation was involved...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.

15h ago

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.

19h ago

0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.

20h ago

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

20h ago

2:29
City budget consultations promise chance for public input
City budget consultations promise chance for public input

The first of 16 in-person and virtual meetings takes place in Scarborough to help determine what the city's budget priorities should be. The feedback is being gathered while the Mayor waits for word on fiscal help from the fed and province.
More Videos