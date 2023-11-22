Breaking News: 2 dead in explosion at Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge border crossing in New York

Mexico rights agency says soldiers fired ‘without reason’ in border city in 2022, killing a man

By The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 4:07 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 4:12 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s governmental human rights agency said Wednesday that soldiers opened fire “without reason” a year ago in the violent border city of Nuevo Laredo, killing a man.

The National Human Rights Commission said soldiers had argued that the occupants of a pickup truck had opened fire first on a road in Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.

But the commission said no gunshot residue was found on any of the four people in the truck following the confrontation on Nov. 4, 2022.

The commission said none of the victims had fired a gun, and issued a call for the Defense Department to cooperate in the investigation and take action to compensate the survivors.

It would hardly be the first time that soldiers had engaged in such acts in Nuevo Laredo, where troops regularly come under fire from the Northeast drug cartel, which dominates the city.

In February, the army acknowledged that four soldiers opened fire on a pickup truck in Nuevo Laredo, killing five men and wounding another. The soldiers were later charged with homicide.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, FBI investigating
2 dead after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, FBI investigating

Two people who were in a vehicle that exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls on Wednesday morning are dead, authorities confirm. The blast, which one eyewitness said occurred...

breaking

1h ago

Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 
Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

0m ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

55m ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

35m ago

Top Stories

2 dead after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, FBI investigating
2 dead after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, FBI investigating

Two people who were in a vehicle that exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls on Wednesday morning are dead, authorities confirm. The blast, which one eyewitness said occurred...

breaking

1h ago

Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 
Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

0m ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

55m ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.

5h ago

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.

22h ago

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.
0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.
2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

More Videos