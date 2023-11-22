Breaking News: 2 dead in explosion at Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge border crossing in New York

Montreal airport moves to reduce car congestion after traffic backups

<div>The authority overseeing the Montreal airport is announcing measures to reduce congestion after a post-pandemic surge in car traffic over the summer prompted a wave of frustration among passengers trying to make their gate on time. A WestJet cabin crew member walks past traffic to make his flight at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport, in Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2023 4:21 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 4:26 pm.

MONTREAL — The authority overseeing the Montreal airport is rolling out measures to reduce congestion after a post-pandemic surge in car traffic over the summer prompted a wave of frustration among passengers trying to make their gate on time.

Gridlock on the road leading to Trudeau airport routinely pushed passengers to exit their vehicles and haul their bags hundreds of metres to the entrance, with pedestrians on the highway off-ramp becoming a routine site — particularly in late afternoon and early evening.

The Aéroports de Montréal says that by next summer it will set up two alternative drop-off and pick-up zones to divert car traffic from the airport’s main entrance, both served by a five-minute shuttle service for arriving and departing travellers.

In an interview, CEO Yves Beauchamp said parking will also be free for roughly 40 minutes within a four-hour window between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., when flights butt up against afternoon rush hour.

A new airport parking lot hosting 2,800 spots is also set to open early next year, while ramped-up public bus service from the city centre aims to thin out the number of cars.

The measures come after Montreal’s public transit authority scrambled to find detours for its 747 airport shuttle last summer and the airport authority added a third free parking area, traffic-control staff and a new Uber service pick-up area, but the bottlenecks persisted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20231122151132-655e65dd9276f7f3444c971ajpeg.jpg, Caption:

The authority overseeing the Montreal airport is announcing measures to reduce congestion after a post-pandemic surge in car traffic over the summer prompted a wave of frustration among passengers trying to make their gate on time. A WestJet cabin crew member walks past traffic to make his flight at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport, in Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, FBI investigating
2 dead after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, FBI investigating

Two people who were in a vehicle that exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls on Wednesday morning are dead, authorities confirm. The blast, which one eyewitness said occurred...

breaking

1h ago

Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 
Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

0m ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

56m ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

35m ago

Top Stories

2 dead after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, FBI investigating
2 dead after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, FBI investigating

Two people who were in a vehicle that exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls on Wednesday morning are dead, authorities confirm. The blast, which one eyewitness said occurred...

breaking

1h ago

Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 
Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

0m ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

56m ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.

5h ago

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.

22h ago

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.
0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.
2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

More Videos