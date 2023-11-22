Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,113.96, up 3.99 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down four cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $26.09 on 14.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 37 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $45.05 on 13.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $46.44 on 8.6 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Down one cent, or 0.02 per cent, to $43.56 on 7.4 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.69, or 1.87 per cent, to $88.85 on 6.4 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 1.45 per cent, to $9.49 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Media. Down 21 cents, or 2.34 per cent, to $8.78. Cineplex Inc. is selling its arcade game business to an international investment company for $155 million in cash. The Toronto-based theatre giant announced Wednesday that OpenGate Capital has bought its Player One Amusement Group business, which sells, distributes, operates and services arcade games and other equipment. Under the deal, Player One has signed a long-term agreement to continue to supply and service games in Cineplex’s theatres and location-based entertainment venues, including its Rec Room and Junxion venues.

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSX:FOOD). Consumer Discretionary. Down five cents, or 12.05 per cent, to 37 cents. Goodfood Market Corp. reported a loss of $3.7 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $58.4 million a year earlier as the meal kit company improved its margins. The company said the loss amounted to five cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 2 compared with a loss of 78 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Net sales in what was Goodfood’s fourth quarter totalled $37.2 million, down from $50.4 million in the same quarter last year. The drop in net sales came as Goodfood saw a drop in the number of active customers, partially offset by an increase in average order value.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22,2023.

The Canadian Press