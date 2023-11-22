No evidence to support conspiracy between ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers: defence

Tamara Lich arrives to the Ottawa Courthouse in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Lich's defence team says there's no evidence to support that she and hew fellow "Freedom Convoy" organizer should be viewed as conspirators in court, because their actions were not illegal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2023 11:35 am.

OTTAWA — Tamara Lich’s defence team says there’s no evidence to support that she and a fellow “Freedom Convoy” organizer should be viewed as co-conspirators in court, because their actions were not illegal. 

The Crown finished its case against Lich and Chris Barber on Monday.

The two are co-accused of mischief and intimidation, among other charges connected to the massive protest against COVID-19 restrictions that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for weeks in 2022.

The Crown hopes to prove that the two worked so closely together that evidence against one of them should apply to the other.

In a court filing, Lich’s lawyers say the Crown’s application should be dismissed because the Crown has not proven that Lich and Barber agreed to protest COVID-19 mandates by illegal means. 

The trial is expected to resume next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

