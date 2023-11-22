Developer asks for Ontario Greenbelt bill amendment

Greenbelt
Houses back onto a farmer's field in Binbrook, Ont., an area within the Ontario Greenbelt, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The owners of one of the 15 properties removed from the Greenbelt are asking the Ontario government to exclude their plot from its bill to return all that land to the protected area, with lawyers raising the prospect of a constitutional challenge if the legislation passes as is. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2023 11:41 am.

The owner of one of the 15 properties removed from the Greenbelt is asking the Ontario government to exclude its plot from a bill to return all that land to the protected area, with lawyers raising the prospect of a constitutional challenge if the legislation passes as is.

Minotar Holdings Inc. has long held that its 37-acre property in Markham, Ont., was incorrectly included in the Greenbelt in the first place when the protected swath of land was established in 2005. The company sued the province over it in 2017 for $120 million.

So when the government set about removing land from the Greenbelt last year for the purpose of housing development, civil servants identified the Minotar property as one candidate.

A political staffer serving at the time as chief of staff to the housing minister identified the other 14, reports from the auditor general and integrity commissioner have found.

Minotar and the government agreed that removing that property’s Greenbelt designation would settle the lawsuit. But then reports from the two legislative watchdogs found that the Greenbelt removals process unjustly favoured certain developers, and Premier Doug Ford announced that all the land would be put back.

New Housing Minister Paul Calandra introduced legislation to do that last month and, along with preventing affected developers from seeking remedies for the reversal, it also contains a clause retroactively voiding the settlement between the government and Minotar.

Lawyer Paul Fruitman said Minotar feels like the rug has been pulled out from under them. 

“They’re quite obviously perplexed by this,” Fruitman said of his client in an interview. 

Terminating a contract in this way sends a bad signal to other businesses in the province, he said.

“It’s easy, I think, for people to not be incredibly sympathetic for developers all the time,” Fruitman said. “They’re not the most sympathetic, but this kind of thing where the province will just cancel agreements because it’s politically expedient to do it … It is kind of ironic that this is the government that’s supposed to be open for business.”

Related:

The Greenbelt reversal bill is soon heading to a legislative committee for consideration and Minotar’s lawyers have formally asked for an amendment to remove that section.

“The Constitution Act does not allow the legislature to oust the legitimate role of the courts and the bill leaves open an ostensible path to further litigation via judicial review,” the Minotar lawyers wrote in their submission.

Fruitman said it remains unclear if the opportunity to seek a judicial review, as provided for in the legislation, is an actual possibility or just “illusory.”

“If the judicial review avenue proves to be hollow, and proves to be non-existent, then there would be a constitutional challenge,” he said.

A spokesperson for Calandra indicated the government is not considering an amendment to the clause that terminates Minotar’s settlement with the province.

“We are following through on our commitment to fully restore these lands and provide enhanced protections to the Greenbelt moving forward,” Alexandru Cioban wrote in a statement. 

Minotar’s lawyers said the property is devoid of any natural heritage features and the province has never provided a satisfactory explanation of why it was included in the Greenbelt.

“The best evidence was that the inclusion of the Minotar property was the result of a mapping mistake or inadvertent error,” the lawyers wrote in their submission.

“The evidence also showed that Ministry of Municipal Affairs staff had proposed removing the majority of the Minotar property from the Greenbelt during the 10-year review process beginning in 2015, but that political interference caused staff to change course.” 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations
'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations

For the past 30 years, in a wide-open field within the Heber Downs Conservation area east of Toronto, nearly 100 members of the Whitby Aero Modellers R.C. Club would gather to fly toy planes. Pakea...

Speakers Corner

26m ago

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

2h ago

Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis
Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis

Both the City of Toronto and the province of Ontario are calling on the federal government to invest more in housing and infrastructure, following the release of the Trudeau government's fall economic...

1h ago

Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto
Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto

In an event sure to shell out curiosity, without spilling the beans, Taco Bell Canada has announced what it calls its biggest crown jewel yet: four 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells.  A spokesperson...

4m ago

Top Stories

'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations
'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations

For the past 30 years, in a wide-open field within the Heber Downs Conservation area east of Toronto, nearly 100 members of the Whitby Aero Modellers R.C. Club would gather to fly toy planes. Pakea...

Speakers Corner

26m ago

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

2h ago

Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis
Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis

Both the City of Toronto and the province of Ontario are calling on the federal government to invest more in housing and infrastructure, following the release of the Trudeau government's fall economic...

1h ago

Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto
Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto

In an event sure to shell out curiosity, without spilling the beans, Taco Bell Canada has announced what it calls its biggest crown jewel yet: four 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells.  A spokesperson...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

3:55
Gen Z workplace jargon annoys coworkers
Gen Z workplace jargon annoys coworkers

Gen Zers are annoying their coworkers with workplace jargon. Plus, a survey reveals how much money millennials need to be happy, and a couple gets married on a TTC streetcar. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

17h ago

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.

18h ago

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.

22h ago

0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.

23h ago

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

23h ago

More Videos