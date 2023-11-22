Breaking News: 2 dead in explosion at Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge border crossing in New York

Peru lost more than half of its glacier surface in just over half a century, scientists say

FILE - Tourists walk in front of the Tuco glacier in Huascaran National Park during a tour called the "Route of climate change" in Huaraz, Peru, Aug. 12, 2016. The South American country has lost more than half of its glacier surface in the last six decades, and 175 glaciers became extinct due to climate change between 2016 and 2020, Peruvian scientists from the state agency that studies glaciers said Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 6:57 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 7:12 pm.

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru has lost more than half of its glacier surface in the last six decades, and 175 glaciers became extinct due to climate change between 2016 and 2020, Peruvian scientists from the state agency that studies glaciers said Wednesday.

“In 58 years, 56.22% of the glacial coverage recorded in 1962 has been lost,” said Mayra Mejía, an official with Peru’s National Institute of Research of Mountain Glaciers and Ecosystems, or Inaigem.

The factor that causes the greatest impact is the increase in the average global temperature, causing an accelerated retreat of glaciers, especially those in tropical areas, Jesús Gómez, director of glacier research at Inaigem, told The Associated Press.

The South American country has 1,050 square kilometers (405 square miles) of glacial coverage left, an area representing about 44% of what was recorded in 1962, when the first glacier inventory was carried out.

Mejía, an expert in glaciology, said there are some mountain ranges in Peru where glaciers have almost disappeared, namely Chila, which has lost 99% of its glacial surface since 1962.

Chila is key because the first waters that give rise to the Amazon River, the longest and mightiest in the world, descend from the glacier.

Beatriz Fuentealva, president of Inagem, said the loss of glaciers increases the risks for those living in lowland areas, as was the case in 1970 when a huge sheet of ice from the snow-capped Huascarán, in the northern Andes, broke off after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake, falling on a lagoon and causing a mud avalanche that destroyed the city of Yungay and left more than 20,000 dead.

____

Follow AP’s climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

1h ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

3h ago

Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

1h ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

3h ago

Top Stories

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

1h ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

3h ago

Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

1h ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:05
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released security camera footage of the vehicle flying through the air before crashing at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

1h ago

2:24
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge

An explosion at the Rainbow Bridge has shut down land border crossings. The FBI is investigating.

5h ago

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.

8h ago

3:55
Gen Z workplace jargon annoys coworkers
Gen Z workplace jargon annoys coworkers

Gen Zers are annoying their coworkers with workplace jargon. Plus, a survey reveals how much money millennials need to be happy, and a couple gets married on a TTC streetcar. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.
2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.
More Videos