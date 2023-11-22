Police say 2 dead and 5 wounded in Philadelphia shooting that may be drug-related

By The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 12:40 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 12:42 am.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A shooting in Philadelphia killed two men and wounded five others Tuesday night and police said the violence may have been drug-related.

Reports of shots being fired sent police to Fairhill Street in North Philadelphia at about 8:30 p.m., where they found four wounded men on the ground, interim Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters.

All were taken to a hospital, where two were pronounced dead, Stanford said.

Three other wounded men walked into three hospitals but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The men ranged in age from about 19 to 32 or 33, Stanford said.

At least 70 shots were fired, Stanford said.

Four handguns and a long gun along with narcotics were found at the scene, and investigators believe several shooters were involved, he said.

