Public sector general strike in Quebec enters Day 2, more walkouts later this week

A few hundred demonstrators gather in front of the National Assembly, in Quebec City, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, on the first of a three-day general strike of members of their union common front. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 4:12 am.

MONTREAL — Unions representing hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers, particularly in health care and education, are on strike again today.

The workers are part of a “common front” of four major unions that have planned a three-day strike until Thursday, which has closed schools and delayed surgeries.

The unions say the government’s most recent contract offer, a 10.3-per-cent salary increase over five years and a one-time payment of $1,000 to each worker, isn’t enough.

Josée Fréchette, a vice-president at a large health-care union, told reporters Tuesday that workers want additional pay for night and weekend shifts and more vacation.

Treasury Board Chair Sonia LeBel, who is leading the negotiations for the government, says she’s waiting to hear a counter-offer from union leaders.

The union representing 80,000 nurses and other health-care workers will strike on Thursday and Friday, while a teachers union with 65,000 members is launching an unlimited strike later this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

11h ago

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

11h ago

Israel approves temporary cease-fire deal, in exchange for hostage release
Israel approves temporary cease-fire deal, in exchange for hostage release

Israeli Cabinet says it has approved a temporary cease-fire deal in a war that has been going on for more than a month.

7h ago

Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP
Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called about suspected street racing taking place on a blocked-off section of Highway 427 early last Saturday morning. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews...

11h ago

Top Stories

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

11h ago

Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check
Freeland's fiscal update pledges new guardrails to keep deficits in check

The Liberal government's fall economic statement acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis weighing on Canadians but offers few new measures to tackle it while pledging to keep deficits in check. Finance...

11h ago

Israel approves temporary cease-fire deal, in exchange for hostage release
Israel approves temporary cease-fire deal, in exchange for hostage release

Israeli Cabinet says it has approved a temporary cease-fire deal in a war that has been going on for more than a month.

7h ago

Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP
Video shows Hwy. 427 blocked off for apparent street racing, suspects fled: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called about suspected street racing taking place on a blocked-off section of Highway 427 early last Saturday morning. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CityNews...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.

10h ago

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.

14h ago

0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.

15h ago

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

15h ago

2:29
City budget consultations promise chance for public input
City budget consultations promise chance for public input

The first of 16 in-person and virtual meetings takes place in Scarborough to help determine what the city's budget priorities should be. The feedback is being gathered while the Mayor waits for word on fiscal help from the fed and province.
More Videos