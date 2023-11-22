Public sector general strike in Quebec enters Day 2, more walkouts later this week

MONTREAL — Unions representing hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers, particularly in health care and education, are on strike again today.

The workers are part of a “common front” of four major unions that have planned a three-day strike until Thursday, which has closed schools and delayed surgeries.

The unions say the government’s most recent contract offer, a 10.3-per-cent salary increase over five years and a one-time payment of $1,000 to each worker, isn’t enough.

Josée Fréchette, a vice-president at a large health-care union, told reporters Tuesday that workers want additional pay for night and weekend shifts and more vacation.

Treasury Board Chair Sonia LeBel, who is leading the negotiations for the government, says she’s waiting to hear a counter-offer from union leaders.

The union representing 80,000 nurses and other health-care workers will strike on Thursday and Friday, while a teachers union with 65,000 members is launching an unlimited strike later this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press