Review: War is good as 50th anniversary of ‘The World Is a Ghetto’ shines in premium box set

This image released by Far Out Productions shows "The World Is a Ghetto" by War, the 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition. (Far Out Productions via AP)

By Ron Harris, The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 10:58 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 11:12 am.

A remastered and well-presented five LP box set of War’s best-selling album “The World Is a Ghetto” recaptures that slice of time when multicultural rock reached its first peak.

War dependably delivered a fusion of rock and Latin rhythms in the early ’70s, coming out of the age of musical psychedelia. The Southern California band — originally called Eric Burdon and War — gave us music for the working class, with lyrics bemoaning political infighting and frequently urging social harmony.

The band, initially formed to back Burdon as he plotted his next musical endeavor after the Animals, took on a life of its own and was spurred into success by a fan base that crossed cultural boundaries.

“The Cisco Kid” sounds clean and defined as rendered on the 50th anniversary remaster on gorgeous gold colored vinyl. The instrumentals are nicely separated for this side one song on Billboard’s best-selling album of 1973.

The stabs of keyboard work from founding member Lonnie Jordan are a mainstay of War’s music, and shine on tracks like “City, Country, City,” a long-winded jam session. Bonus tracks on separate vinyl in the set include “Lee’s Latin Jam” with its upbeat, heavy horn work.

The highlight is hearing the band work through the making of “The Cisco Kid,” with an entire 25 minute track occupying an entire LP side as the group hashes out different percussion approaches for the beginning, and searching for the right tone on vocals. The liner notes explain the song was the band’s nod to the heroic Mexican caballero of comic book and television fame, because he was “the only non-Anglo superhero on television.”

War’s music maintained through decades, earning the band more than 20 gold, platinum and multi-platinum records. They were Santana with a little less guitar and a few more horns, and quickly became a Southern California car culture favorite.

Best of all, War endured.

___

AP music reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

Ron Harris, The Associated Press

Top Stories

'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations
'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations

For the past 30 years, in a wide-open field within the Heber Downs Conservation area east of Toronto, nearly 100 members of the Whitby Aero Modellers R.C. Club would gather to fly toy planes. Pakea...

Speakers Corner

27m ago

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

2h ago

Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis
Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs 'faster action' to address refugee crisis

Both the City of Toronto and the province of Ontario are calling on the federal government to invest more in housing and infrastructure, following the release of the Trudeau government's fall economic...

1h ago

Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto
Taco Bell to unveil 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells in Toronto

In an event sure to shell out curiosity, without spilling the beans, Taco Bell Canada has announced what it calls its biggest crown jewel yet: four 1-carat diamonds made from taco shells.  A spokesperson...

5m ago

