More victims come forward in sexual assault case against Richmond Hill physiotherapist

A physiotherapist in York Region is facing additional charges in an ongoing sexual assault investigation after more victims came forward.

Authorities received information about a possible sexual assault on Oct. 23, 2023, in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said a victim alleged they were sexually assaulted during an appointment at a clinic in the Yonge Street and Centre Street area.

The accused was identified as 53-year-old Iraj Daneshvar of Richmond Hill. On Oct. 30, he was charged with one count of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, police said other victims came forward and reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect under similar circumstances. The accused is now facing two additional sexual assault charges.

In a news release, a police spokesperson said investigators believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward. They are urging them to contact authorities as soon as possible.