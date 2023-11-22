Breaking News: 2 dead in explosion at Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge border crossing in New York

Search continues for the missing after landslide leaves 3 dead in Alaska fishing community

Angela Stires is embraced by her daughter, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the community center, which opened for people displaced by the landslide in Wrangell, Alaska. Stires lives about a mile farther down the highway from the slide zone and evacuated after the slide cut access to homes in the area. (Mark C. Robinson/Wrangell Sentinel via AP) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Becky Bohrer And Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 4:01 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 4:57 pm.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Searchers with heat-sensing drones and a cadaver-dog kept up the search Wednesday for three people missing in a landslide that barreled down a mountain and slammed into homes in a remote Alaska fishing community, leaving three confirmed dead.

Monday night’s slide churned up the earth from near the top of the mountain down to the sea, tearing down a wide swath of evergreen trees and burying a highway in the island community of Wrangell amid a storm.

Rescue crews found the body of a girl in an initial search Monday night and the bodies of two adults late Tuesday in the island community, located about 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of Juneau.

Searchers again Wednesday were using a trained dog and heat-sensing drones to search for two children and one adult still unaccounted for. U.S. Coast Guard and other vessels were scouring the waterfront littered with rocks, trees and mud.

Community residents wishing to help the search were welcomed Wednesday. “There is always a need for volunteer support when responding to a disaster,” Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said in an email to The Associated Press.

They could assist with checking in trained responders, updating maps, staffing command centers and other duties that would not put untrained people in danger, he said.

“Alaska has the highest per capita rate of veterans in the nation, and in times of disaster we have seen veterans that have highly specialized military training and assistance reach out to assist,” McDaniel said.

The state transportation department said on social media Wednesday that no clearing of the highway would take place until search and rescue efforts were complete. There was no immediate timeline for when that portion of the highway would reopen.

A woman who had been on the upper floor of a home was rescued Tuesday. She was in good condition and receiving medical care. One of the three homes that was struck was unoccupied, McDaniel said.

Wrangell interim borough manager Mason Villarma said in an earlier phone interview that the community was coming together after the disaster.

“We’re broken, but resilient and determined to find everybody that’s missing,” Villarma said.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for Wrangell and promised state resources for the community to recover.

Because of the hazards of searching an unstable area, a geologist from the state transportation department was brought in to conduct a preliminary assessment, clearing some areas of the slide for ground searches. But authorities warned of a threat of additional landslides.

The slide — estimated to be 450 feet (137 meters) wide — occurred during a rain and windstorm. Wrangell received about 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain from early Monday until late evening, with wind gusts up to 60 mph (96 kph) at higher elevations, said Aaron Jacobs, a National Weather Service hydrologist and meteorologist in Juneau.

It was part of a strong storm system that moved through southeast Alaska, bringing heavy snow in places and blizzard-like conditions to the state capital Juneau as well as rainfall with minor flooding further south.

Jacobs said the rainfall Wrangell received on Monday wasn’t unusual, but the strong winds could have helped trigger the slide.

Saturated soil can give way when gusts blow trees on a slope, said Barrett Salisbury, a geologist with the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.

Wrangell is one of the oldest non-Alaska Native settlements in the state, founded in 1811 when Russians began trading with Tlingits, according to a state database of Alaska communities. Indigenous people long lived in the area before outside contact. Tlingits, Russians, the British and Americans all accounted for historical influences on Wrangell.

Timber once was a major economic driver, but that has shifted to commercial fishing. Among its notables were Old West lawman Wyatt Earp, who served as temporary marshal for 10 days while he traveled to the Klondike, and naturist John Muir.

In December 2020, torrential rains prompted a landslide in another southeast Alaska city, claiming two lives. The slide slammed into a neighborhood in the community of Haines, caking city streets with about 9 feet (2.7 meters) of mud and fallen trees.

___

Thiessen reported from Anchorage, Alaska.

Becky Bohrer And Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, FBI investigating
2 dead after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, FBI investigating

Two people who were in a vehicle that exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls on Wednesday morning are dead, authorities confirm. The blast, which one eyewitness said occurred...

breaking

1h ago

Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 
Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

0m ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

55m ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

34m ago

Top Stories

2 dead after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, FBI investigating
2 dead after vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, FBI investigating

Two people who were in a vehicle that exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls on Wednesday morning are dead, authorities confirm. The blast, which one eyewitness said occurred...

breaking

1h ago

Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 
Jury finds former RCMP official guilty of breaching secrets law 

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

0m ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

55m ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.

5h ago

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.

22h ago

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.
0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.
2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

More Videos