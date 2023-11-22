Small Kentucky town urged to evacuate after train derails, spilling chemicals

By The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 9:37 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 9:42 pm.

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (AP) — A train derailed and spilled chemicals in a remote part of eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, prompting officials to encourage residents of a small town to evacuate.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement that local officials in Rockcastle County were encouraging residents of Livingston, with a population of about 200, to evacuate. News outlets reported that a shelter was opened at a local middle school.

At least 15 cars derailed in Rockcastle County, including two that spilled sulfur, railroad operator CSX told WKYT-TV. One crew member was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Beshear also declared a state of emergency in the county so more resources could be applied to the response.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Beshear said.

He urged people to avoid the area to allow state and local officials to respond.

It was not immediately clear how extensive the spill was or what impact it might have on the environment in the remote area. The sheriff and local judge executive didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking further comment, nor did CSX.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

3m ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

7h ago

Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

2h ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

6h ago

