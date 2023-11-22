Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk

Breaking News: 2 dead in explosion at Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge border crossing in New York

FILE - The Stellantis sign appears outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021. Automaker Stellantis announced a recall on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk. Stellantis is advising people not to charge the affected SUVs or park them by buildings until they can be fixed. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 4:29 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 4:42 pm.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.

As part of what the company described as a routine review of customer information, Stellantis determined that eight of the hybrid Wranglers had caught fire while they were turned off and parked. Six of the vehicles were being charged when the fires started. The company said it doesn’t believe anyone was hurt in the fires.

The recall covers 2021-2024 models of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs. All other Wrangler models have been deemed safe by Stellantis, which maintains its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The SUVs affected by the recall can still be driven until they are fixed, but Stellantis is recommending they be parked away from buildings and not be charged until they can be repaired. The fixes involve either resetting or updating the software, or replacing the vehicle’s battery pack.

Stellantis plans to contact the owners of the SUVs that need to be fixed.

