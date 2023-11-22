Chow disappointed in feds fiscal update, says Toronto needs ‘faster action’ to address refugee crisis

Mayor Olivia Chow says the fall economic statement is not ambitious enough for Toronto's housing plan. Michelle Mackey has reaction from City Hall and is speaking with an expert about what this could mean for Toronto.

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 22, 2023 10:27 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 10:37 am.

Both the City of Toronto and the province of Ontario are calling on the federal government to invest more in housing and infrastructure, following the release of the Trudeau government’s fall economic statement.

Mayor Olivia Chow says the federal government’s mini-budget fails to meet the ambition of Toronto’s housing plan and argues the city needs more urgent funding to tackle an ongoing crisis, citing the hundreds of refugees currently sleeping on the city’s streets.

“It’s raining out there, there are people in tents,” said Chow, speaking with Breakfast Television on Wednesday morning. “Our need is now. We are hoping for faster action.”

“We need funds to house and shelter the refugees. It’s going to get very cold soon.”

As part of Tuesday’s fiscal update, the federal government announced $15 billion in new loan funding to build more than 30,000 new rental units in Canada, with an additional $1 billion over three years going towards the affordable housing fund to support the development of 7,000 homes.

The catch is neither of the actions will kick in until 2025, the expected year of the next federal election.

Chow says one thing that could help remedy what she calls the urgent issue, is the Trudeau government’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF). The HAF asks for housing plans from local governments, and once approved, provides funding upfront to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results.

The City of Calgary and the federal government reached a $228 million agreement last week, which will fund initiatives to increase the city’s housing supply. Chow says Toronto is close to inking its own deal.

“It’s coming,” she says. “I just hope it comes before the holidays because we want to start building.”

Ontario’s finance minister Peter Bethlenfalvy expressed similar disappointment in the fall economic statement and is calling on the Trudeau government to offer more help to shelter asylum seekers.

“We were disappointed by the federal government’s failure to provide significant new funding for the critical infrastructure our growing communities need,” reads a statement from Bethlenfalvy. “Ontario continues to call on the federal government for a next-generation infrastructure program that aligns with provincial infrastructure priorities and is flexible, predictable and fair.”

He says the federal government “must meet its obligation to support Ontario municipalities that are struggling to cope with the record number of asylum claimants.”

On Tuesday, the federal government also announced it would rename Infrastructure Canada to the Department of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities and clarify its powers and duties to better connect housing to infrastructure needs in Canada.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, the government intends to deny income tax deductions for expenses on short-term rental units, like Airbnb’s, in provinces and municipalities that have prohibited short-term rentals. It is also proposing $50 million over three years, starting in 2024, to support municipal enforcement efforts on short-term rentals.

Top Stories

New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims
New images released of man who placed cell phone in U of T campus washrooms, recorded victims

Toronto police have released additional surveillance footage photos of a man who allegedly placed a cell phone inside a washroom at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus and recorded victims over several...

33m ago

India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries
India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries

NEW DELHI (AP) — India restored electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, an Indian foreign ministry official said Wednesday, two months after Canada alleged the South Asian nation was involved...

2h ago

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?
Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day halt in their devastating war in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages taken captive by militants on Oct. 7, when Israeli communities were overrun and...

5h ago

Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows
Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows

A study by PROOF, a research organization at the University of Toronto, shows 18.7 per cent of Ontario households deal with food insecurity.

14h ago

