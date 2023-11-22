Breaking News: 2 dead in explosion at Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge border crossing in New York

Utah Tech women’s hoops coach suspended for 2 games after investigation based on player complaints

By The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 6:30 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 6:42 pm.

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Utah Tech has suspended women’s basketball coach JD Gustin for two games following an investigation into allegations of misconduct by players.

A private investigator hired by parents of Utah Tech players submitted a report to the university in May alleging that Gustin bullied, physically intimidated and retaliated against players dating back to 2018, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Players also spoke with the Tribune about their allegations and said the athletic department had ignored their complaints.

Utah Tech hired a consulting firm that does workplace investigations to review the complaints.

University spokesperson Jyl Hall confirmed Tuesday that the investigation has been completed and that Gustin has been suspended for two games. She declined to say if there were any other components to Gustin’s punishment, citing private personnel matters.

Gustin will remain as head coach, the university said in a statement, while the findings of the investigation will be used to improve the women’s basketball program.

Gustin did not immediately respond to messages left at his work voicemail and email on Wednesday seeking comment.

Gustin did not coach the team’s game on Wednesday at New Hampshire and will miss Saturday’s game at Stonehill College in North Easton, Massachusetts.

Utah Tech is located in St. George, Utah.

