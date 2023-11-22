Yukon finance minister tables public accounts for last fiscal year

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2023 9:05 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 9:12 pm.

WHITEHORSE — The Yukon government says it posted a $105-million surplus in the 2022-23 fiscal year, $65 million more than it predicted.

Yukon Finance Minister Sandy Silver tabled the territory’s public accounts in the legislative assembly Wednesday, reporting a multimillion-dollar surplus far above budget forecasts for the time period. 

The government says it had $1.86 billion in revenues and $1.76 billion in expenses, recovering nearly $4 million in expenses from prior years. 

The territory holds $259 million in debt as of March 31 this year, $51 million less than forecast in its past estimate. 

The Yukon government says it was late tabling the public accounts due to new procedures that increased the workload to prepare, and the last time it missed a legislated deadline was the 2008-09 fiscal year. 

The territory says revenues were higher than expected due to more than $50 million in grants from the federal government, and it also collected over $25 million more in taxes than expected. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

2h ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

5h ago

Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

43m ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

5h ago

Top Stories

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

2h ago

Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border
Police up patrols in Toronto, at Pearson Airport after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

Toronto police are increasing their presence in the city, while Peel police have been deployed to Pearson Airport, following a vehicle explosion on the American side of a Canada-U.S. Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The...

5h ago

Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

43m ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:05
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released security camera footage of the vehicle flying through the air before crashing at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

3h ago

2:24
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge

An explosion at the Rainbow Bridge has shut down land border crossings. The FBI is investigating.

6h ago

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.

9h ago

3:55
Gen Z workplace jargon annoys coworkers
Gen Z workplace jargon annoys coworkers

Gen Zers are annoying their coworkers with workplace jargon. Plus, a survey reveals how much money millennials need to be happy, and a couple gets married on a TTC streetcar. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.
2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.
More Videos