3 children and a woman injured in Ireland in a suspected stabbing. A person was taken into custody

The scene in Dublin city centre after five people were injured, following a serious public order incident which occurred on Parnell Square East shortly after 1.30pm, Thursday Nov. 23, 2023. Irish police said five people were injured, including three young children, in Dublin in what they termed a “serious public order incident.” Irish media say the five casualties say the incident involved a knife attack. A police spokesperson said the casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children and that they were taken to various hospitals around Dublin. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 23, 2023 12:40 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 12:42 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Three young children and a woman were injured Thursday in Dublin’s city center in what Irish police have termed “a serious public order incident.”

A man also suffered injuries during the violence, which took place outside a school shortly after 1:30 p.m. Citing witnesses at the scene, Irish media said some of the casualties were hospitalized with suspected stab wounds.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar expressed his shock and said a suspect had been detained.

Police said one of the children, a girl, and a woman have sustained serious injuries. A man and the two other children sustained less serious injuries.

They added that they were “following a definite line of inquiry” and weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the violence.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she was “deeply shocked” by the “appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman.”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As local law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of a fiery fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, some Canadian witnesses who were at the customs checkpoint on Wednesday morning...

1h ago

Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion
Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion

While a vehicle explosion at a busy border crossing on the eve of U.S. Thanksgiving was enough to stir suspicion in even the most temperate types, some were notably quick to jump to conclusions that terror,...

31m ago

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

3h ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

5h ago

