5 killed, including 2 police officers, in an ambush in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca

By The Associated Press

Posted November 23, 2023 1:06 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 1:12 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least two police officers and three civilians were shot dead in an ambush in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, authorities said Thursday.

The ambush took place Wednesday afternoon near a bird sanctuary in the Mixteca region, the latest in an escalating dispute between two local towns.

Investigative police officers and local officials were visiting the township of San Miguel El Grande to resolve the latest territorial conflict when they were attacked by an armed group.

Two police officers were killed, along with two local officials and a civilian. Two more police officers were also injured.

In response to the attack more than 100 members of the military, National Guard and state security office were sent to reinforce the area Thursday. The office of Oaxaca’s attorney general has opened an investigation.

Locals from the town of Llano de Guadalupe, have been feuding with San Miguel El Grande, 14 miles (22 kilometers) south for months now.

In September, four people from San Miguel El Grande were kidnapped by residents of Llano de Guadalupe and were released following negotiations with state authorities, according to local media reports.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

11 charged in hate-motivated investigation after vandalism at Toronto Indigo
11 charged in hate-motivated investigation after vandalism at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have charged 11 people in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters two weeks ago. It's...

1h ago

Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As local law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of a fiery fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, some Canadian witnesses who were at the customs checkpoint on Wednesday morning...

4m ago

Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion
Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion

While a vehicle explosion at a busy border crossing on the eve of U.S. Thanksgiving was enough to stir suspicion in even the most temperate types, some were notably quick to jump to conclusions that terror,...

2h ago

Spike in hate crimes in Toronto since Israel-Hamas war began, police chief says
Spike in hate crimes in Toronto since Israel-Hamas war began, police chief says

Toronto's police chief says there's been a "staggering" increase in hate crime reports in the city since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas last month. Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 20, 2023, there...

21m ago

Top Stories

11 charged in hate-motivated investigation after vandalism at Toronto Indigo
11 charged in hate-motivated investigation after vandalism at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have charged 11 people in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters two weeks ago. It's...

1h ago

Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As local law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of a fiery fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, some Canadian witnesses who were at the customs checkpoint on Wednesday morning...

4m ago

Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion
Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion

While a vehicle explosion at a busy border crossing on the eve of U.S. Thanksgiving was enough to stir suspicion in even the most temperate types, some were notably quick to jump to conclusions that terror,...

2h ago

Spike in hate crimes in Toronto since Israel-Hamas war began, police chief says
Spike in hate crimes in Toronto since Israel-Hamas war began, police chief says

Toronto's police chief says there's been a "staggering" increase in hate crime reports in the city since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas last month. Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 20, 2023, there...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.

14h ago

2:33
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel
Snow potential on Sunday could affect travel

Toronto could see it's first snowfall over the weekend and it could cause some travel delays. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:42
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing

Four border crossings between the U.S. and Canada were closed after a vehicle exlosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY. As Shauna Hunt reports, the governor of New York says there are no signs this was an incident of terrorism.

19h ago

0:05
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released security camera footage of the vehicle flying through the air before crashing at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

20h ago

2:24
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge

An explosion at the Rainbow Bridge has shut down land border crossings. The FBI is investigating.

23h ago

More Videos