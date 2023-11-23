Aid groups say Ottawa still hampering work in Afghanistan, despite legislation

OTTAWA — Canadian aid groups say they are still facing roadblocks from Ottawa in getting aid into Afghanistan, despite Parliament passing legislation this spring intended to keep them from being prosecuted for terrorism offences if they operate in the country.

Before that change, paying taxes to the Taliban for labour or goods in the country could be considered financial support for a terrorist group under the Criminal Code.

Parliament passed a bill in June to automatically allow aid workers to undertake urgent humanitarian work, and to require Ottawa to eventually put into place a permit process for longer-term projects, such as building schools.

But the charity Islamic Relief says Ottawa is giving contradictory information about what projects require a permit, so the organization hasn’t been able to respond to immediate crises such as malnutrition and natural disasters.

World Vision Canada says it can’t undertake programs meant to boost women’s rights, because there is no application process yet for the permits outlined in the bill.

Public Safety Canada says it’s working on fixing those issues, but has no timeline for when it will allow groups to submit applications.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press