Aid groups say Ottawa still hampering work in Afghanistan, despite legislation

Canadian aid groups say Ottawa is still barring them from getting aid into Taliban-held Afghanistan, despite Parliament passing legislation this spring and allies issuing carveouts to their terrorism laws nearly two years ago. Neighbours gather to fill their drums with drinking water in Azara neighborhood in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rodrigo Abd

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 23, 2023 11:52 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 11:56 am.

OTTAWA — Canadian aid groups say they are still facing roadblocks from Ottawa in getting aid into Afghanistan, despite Parliament passing legislation this spring intended to keep them from being prosecuted for terrorism offences if they operate in the country.

Before that change, paying taxes to the Taliban for labour or goods in the country could be considered financial support for a terrorist group under the Criminal Code. 

Parliament passed a bill in June to automatically allow aid workers to undertake urgent humanitarian work, and to require Ottawa to eventually put into place a permit process for longer-term projects, such as building schools. 

But the charity Islamic Relief says Ottawa is giving contradictory information about what projects require a permit, so the organization hasn’t been able to respond to immediate crises such as malnutrition and natural disasters. 

World Vision Canada says it can’t undertake programs meant to boost women’s rights, because there is no application process yet for the permits outlined in the bill. 

Public Safety Canada says it’s working on fixing those issues, but has no timeline for when it will allow groups to submit applications.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As local law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of a fiery fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, some Canadian witnesses who were at the customs checkpoint on Wednesday morning...

1h ago

Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion
Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion

While a vehicle explosion at a busy border crossing on the eve of U.S. Thanksgiving was enough to stir suspicion in even the most temperate types, some were notably quick to jump to conclusions that terror,...

31m ago

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

3h ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

5h ago

