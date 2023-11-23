Brampton teen charged in crash that killed 64-year-old woman

Peel police investigate crash in Brampton
Peel police investigate multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that sent two people to hospital on Oct. 22, 2023. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 23, 2023 8:35 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 8:51 am.

A 19-year-old is facing charges following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton last month that left a woman dead.

Police were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 for reports of a crash.

Peel Regional Police investigators say a black Lexus sedan was travelling westbound on Queen when the driver lost control and ended up in the eastbound lanes where he collided with two other vehicles.

A 64-year-old Brampton woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she was pronounced dead. A 54-year-old Brampton woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Nov. 16, police charged 19-year-old Brampton resident Gurman Cheema with dangerous driving causing death.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

31m ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

2h ago

Is this really the end of Ontario's Beer Store monopoly?
Is this really the end of Ontario's Beer Store monopoly?

In today's Big Story Podcast, it's one of the world's strangest alcohol sales arrangements. Since the end of prohibition, beer in Ontario has primarily — sometimes nearly exclusively — sold at a single...

1h ago

Temporary cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release now expected to start Friday
Temporary cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release now expected to start Friday

A four-day cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas will began Friday morning, Qatar said, a day later than originally announced, as negotiators worked out final details of the deal, which is to lead...

updated

2m ago

Top Stories

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

31m ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

2h ago

Is this really the end of Ontario's Beer Store monopoly?
Is this really the end of Ontario's Beer Store monopoly?

In today's Big Story Podcast, it's one of the world's strangest alcohol sales arrangements. Since the end of prohibition, beer in Ontario has primarily — sometimes nearly exclusively — sold at a single...

1h ago

Temporary cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release now expected to start Friday
Temporary cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release now expected to start Friday

A four-day cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas will began Friday morning, Qatar said, a day later than originally announced, as negotiators worked out final details of the deal, which is to lead...

updated

2m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.

10h ago

2:42
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing

Four border crossings between the U.S. and Canada were closed after a vehicle exlosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY. As Shauna Hunt reports, the governor of New York says there are no signs this was an incident of terrorism.

15h ago

0:05
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released security camera footage of the vehicle flying through the air before crashing at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

15h ago

2:24
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge

An explosion at the Rainbow Bridge has shut down land border crossings. The FBI is investigating.

18h ago

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.

22h ago

More Videos