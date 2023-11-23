Brampton teen charged in crash that killed 64-year-old woman

A 19-year-old is facing charges following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton last month that left a woman dead.

Police were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 for reports of a crash.

Peel Regional Police investigators say a black Lexus sedan was travelling westbound on Queen when the driver lost control and ended up in the eastbound lanes where he collided with two other vehicles.

A 64-year-old Brampton woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she was pronounced dead. A 54-year-old Brampton woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Nov. 16, police charged 19-year-old Brampton resident Gurman Cheema with dangerous driving causing death.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators.