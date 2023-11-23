Ontario police release images of suspect vehicle in Caledon triple shooting

Caledon shooting
Investigators believe multiple suspects were involved in the shooting incident. One was last seen entering a black pick-up truck, which then travelled westbound on Mayfield Road. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto and Michael Ranger

Posted November 23, 2023 11:17 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared images of a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to a triple shooting in Caledon that left a man dead and two others critically injured.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Mayfield Road, east of Airport Road, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics confirmed a man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two women were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The deceased was identified as a 57-year-old male from Caledon. His identity has not been revealed, OPP said. The other two victims remain in hospital with critical injuries.

OPP shooting
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigating a triple shooting at a home on Mayfield Road in Caledon, Ont. on Nov. 21, 2023, that took the life of a man. CITYNEWS/Bryan Carey

Investigators believe multiple suspects were involved in the shooting incident. One was last seen entering a black pick-up truck, which then travelled westbound on Mayfield Road.

Investigators now believe the truck was later involved in a vehicle fire on Olde Baseline Road and Creditview Road in Caledon. Police have shared images of the suspect vehicle.

Based on information from the Town of Caledon released earlier this year, it lists the address where the shooting occurred as a property involved in an illegal trucking company.

No suspect information has been released. There is no current threat to public safety, but the OPP said residents in the area will continue to see an increased police presence.

