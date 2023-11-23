Defence chief, minister to meet House committee about military capacity

National Defence Minister Bill Blair rises during question period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. The defence minister and top soldier are set to speak to a House committee later today about the rising number of domestic military operations and the challenges that poses for the Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 23, 2023 1:23 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The defence minister and Canada’s top soldier are set to speak to a House of Commons committee later today about the rising number of domestic military operations and the challenges that poses for the Canadian Armed Forces. 

A recent Defence Department report says the response to this year’s record wildfires and other natural disasters put a strain on the military’s operational readiness.

Gen. Wayne Eyre, the chief of the defence staff, has said the federal government needs to call in the troops less often and return to the practice of making them a last resort.

But Defence Minister Bill Blair has made it clear he believes the military’s mandate includes responding to natural disasters in Canada. 

The department’s latest results report says efforts to respond to natural disasters and support Ukraine are compounding long-standing personnel shortfalls and equipment issues in the Armed Forces.

The House defence committee is also expected hear from Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan, as the government explores the creation of a national emergency response agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press

