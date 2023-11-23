Dozens evacuate and 10 homes are destroyed by a wildfire burning out of control on the edge of Perth

West Australian firefighters watch as grassland burns near the West Australian city of Wannaroo, north of Perth in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. Dozens of residents have been evacuated and at least 10 homes have been destroyed by a wildfire that is burning out of control on the northern fringe of the west coast city of Perth during heatwave spring conditions, authorities say.(DFES via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 23, 2023 12:34 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 12:56 am.

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Dozens of residents have been evacuated and at least 10 homes destroyed by a wildfire burning out of control on the northern fringe of the west coast city of Perth during heat wave spring conditions, authorities said Thursday.

There were no deaths reported, but several firefighters had sustained minor injuries including smoke inhalation, Western Australia state Department of Fires and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said.

The fire began Wednesday afternoon in a pine tree plantation on Perth’s northeast edge and was fanned overnight by 60-kilometer (37-mile) -an-hour winds, incident controller Clinton Kuchel said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The temperature in Perth was forecast to peak at 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday — which is extraordinarily hot for the Southern Hemisphere spring — and winds remained strong.

“Perth is experiencing … heat wave conditions. So overlay that on top of the fire and you can imagine the conditions that our firefighters and our support staff are working on. It’s really challenging,” Kuchel told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“Whilst we’re building containment lines on this fire, the conditions and the environment are such that even if we contain it, it may not be contained all the time. There may be breakouts. So it’s a really challenging and dynamic environment,” Kuchel added.

Power poles had been damaged and 544 homes were without power Thursday. Around 130 people spent Wednesday night in an evacuation center, Western Australia Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti said.

“The forecast for today is unforgiving. The temperature is expected to hit a maximum of 40 degrees, and the winds continue to be strong. Today will be a difficult day for everybody,” Saffioti told reporters.

Klemm said the 150 firefighters battling the blaze would take several days to bring it under control.

In the northern Perth suburb of Tapping, Sarah Kilian and her husband stayed to defend their home over Wednesday night. Kilian said most of her neighbors evacuated as embers rained down on their homes.

“Lucky my hubby stomped them out,” Kilian said. “It was just scary all night — absolutely chaotic.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

2h ago

Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

5h ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

9h ago

'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations
'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations

For the past 30 years, in a wide-open field within the Heber Downs Conservation area east of Toronto, nearly 100 members of the Whitby Aero Modellers R.C. Club would gather to fly toy planes. Parker...

10h ago

Top Stories

'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor
'No sign of terrorist activity' in fatal Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: NY State Governor

In an update Wednesday night New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul, said there's no indication so far that the fatal vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was an act of terror. "Based...

2h ago

Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

5h ago

Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver
Youth charged in murder of Brampton food delivery driver

A young person has been charged in the homicide of a Brampton food delivery driver who was violently assaulted, carjacked and left on the side of the road this past summer. The male driver was working...

9h ago

'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations
'Death sentence to this hobby': Toy plane operators face new government regulations

For the past 30 years, in a wide-open field within the Heber Downs Conservation area east of Toronto, nearly 100 members of the Whitby Aero Modellers R.C. Club would gather to fly toy planes. Parker...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.

2h ago

2:42
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing

Four border crossings between the U.S. and Canada were closed after a vehicle exlosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY. As Shauna Hunt reports, the governor of New York says there are no signs this was an incident of terrorism.

7h ago

0:05
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released security camera footage of the vehicle flying through the air before crashing at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

8h ago

2:24
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge

An explosion at the Rainbow Bridge has shut down land border crossings. The FBI is investigating.

11h ago

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.

14h ago

More Videos