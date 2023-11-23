Developing

Five people injured, including three young children, during suspected stabbing incident in Dublin

By The Associated Press and Hana Mae Nassar

Posted November 23, 2023 10:40 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 11:21 am.

Irish police said Thursday that five people were injured, including three young children, in the heart of Dublin in what they termed “a serious public order incident.”

Irish media say the five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region, some with suspected stab wounds.

A police spokesperson said the casualties include an adult male, an adult female, and three young children.

One child, a girl, is said to have sustained “serious” injuries while the other two children are being treated for “less serious injuries.” An adult female is also being treated for “serious” injuries and an adult male for “less serious injuries.”

The spokesperson said police are following a “definite line of inquiry” and that they were not looking for any other person at this time.

The incident took place outside a school in Parnell Square East shortly after 1.30 p.m. local time. The scene remains sealed off.

In a statement posted to social media, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she was “deeply shocked by the appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman in Dublin.”

“I have been briefed by the Garda Commissioner and will remain in close contact with him and senior Gardaí,” she wrote.

“It is my understanding that Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for any other person at this time. This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice. However, my thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time.”

Ireland Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin also took to social media to share his thoughts, saying he was also “deeply shocked by the serious incident.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those injured, their families, friends and the emergency services who responded so quicky (sic) at the scene,” Martin wrote.

This is a developing story.

