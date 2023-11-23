Fake police ad for sex with minors viewed nearly 7,000 times in 4 days: Durham police

An online advertisement purporting to offer sex with minors was viewed a disturbing 6,678 times in just four days, with over 600 responses from potential clients, Durham Regional Police said in a release on Thursday.

Police said Project Firebird is “an on-going initiative that focuses on individuals interested in purchasing sexual services from persons under 18 years of age, as well as providing education and support to victims or potential victims.”

The Human Trafficking Unit published the ad “to create the illusion that individuals can purchase sexual services from minors.”

Investigators arrested five people and laid 15 charges in connection to the probe.