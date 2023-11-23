Hungary set to receive millions in EU money despite Orban’s threats to veto Ukraine aid

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his speech after he was re-elected as party president at the election of officials congress of the ruling Hungarian Fidesz party in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Posted November 23, 2023 8:01 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 8:12 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungary is set to receive 900 million euros ($981 million) in European Union money, the EU’s executive arm said Thursday, despite the Hungarian prime minister’s attempts to scupper the bloc’s support for Ukraine.

That money comes from the bloc’s REPowerEU program aimed at helping the 27 EU nations recover from the energy crisis that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, and reduce their dependance to Russian fossil fuels.

The proposal to unlock the money in pre-financing came as Orban – a frequent critic of the EU and often at odds with European leaders over his government’s record on the rule of law – threatens to derail Ukraine’s ambition to join the bloc, and to block the disbursement of a planned 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) in aid to Kyiv.

EU leaders will meet in Brussels next month to discuss the opening of formal negotiations on Ukraine’s future accession.

EU member countries have now four weeks to endorse the European Commission’s decision and greenlight the disbursement of money.

The total value of the Hungary’s post-pandemic recovery plan, which includes the REPowerEU chapter, totals 10.4 billion euros ($11.3 billion) in loans and grants. The Commission insisted that Hungary must achieve rule of law reforms for the bulk of that money to be released.

“The Commission will authorize regular disbursements based on the satisfactory completion of the reforms to ensure the protection of the Union’s financial interests, and to strengthen judicial independence, as translated into 27 ‘super milestones,’” the Commission said in a statement.

Hungary, a large recipient of EU funds, has come under increasing criticism for veering away from democratic norms. The Commission has for nearly a decade accused Orban of dismantling democratic institutions, taking control of the media and infringing on minority rights. Orban, who has been in office since 2010, denies the accusations.

Orban has also repeatedly angered the EU since Russia started its war in Ukraine last year. He has criticized the sanctions adopted by member countries against Russia as being largely ineffective and counter-productive, and last month met Vladimir Putin in a rare in-person meeting for the Russian president with a leader of a European Union country.

Last December, the EU froze billions of euros in cohesion funds allocated to Hungary over its failure to implement solid rule-of-law reforms. Although Hungary insists it doesn’t link EU funds to other issues, many in Brussels see its veto threats regarding aid to Ukraine as Orban’s bid to blackmail the bloc into releasing billions in regular EU funds and pandemic recovery cash that has been held up.

The Commission also gave a positive assessment of Poland’s revised recovery plan earlier this week, paving the way for the payment of 5.1 billion euros ($5.56 billion) to Warsaw. The announcement came a month after an election in Poland secured a parliamentary majority to pro-EU parties aligned with Donald Tusk, who is expected to become Poland’s next prime minister. He traveled to Brussels last month to meet with top officials and repair Warsaw’s ties with the bloc, aiming to unlock funds that have been frozen due to democratic backsliding under the outgoing nationalist government.

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

9m ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

1h ago

Temporary cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release now expected to start Friday
Temporary cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release now expected to start Friday

An agreement for a four-day cease-fire in Gaza and the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel appeared to have hit a last-minute snag. A senior Israeli official...

45m ago

Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

11h ago

Top Stories

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

9m ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

1h ago

Temporary cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release now expected to start Friday
Temporary cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release now expected to start Friday

An agreement for a four-day cease-fire in Gaza and the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel appeared to have hit a last-minute snag. A senior Israeli official...

45m ago

Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law

The jury in the criminal trial of Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP official accused of breaching Canada's secrets law, has reached a verdict.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.

8h ago

2:42
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing

Four border crossings between the U.S. and Canada were closed after a vehicle exlosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY. As Shauna Hunt reports, the governor of New York says there are no signs this was an incident of terrorism.

13h ago

0:05
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released security camera footage of the vehicle flying through the air before crashing at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

14h ago

2:24
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge

An explosion at the Rainbow Bridge has shut down land border crossings. The FBI is investigating.

17h ago

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.

20h ago

More Videos