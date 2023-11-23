Liberals, Tories argue over carbon pricing in update to Ukraine trade agreement

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party didn’t vote against having a free-trade agreement with Ukraine, but is instead rejecting a bill that promotes carbon pricing.

The House of Commons is debating government legislation that implements a negotiated update to an existing trade deal between Canada and Ukraine.

It also adds a new environmental chapter in which both countries agree to “promote carbon pricing.”

Ukraine has had a price on carbon in place for years, and its ambassador is urging Canada to pass the legislation to help lay the groundwork for an economic recovery when Russia ends its invasion.

Conservatives unanimously voted against sending the bill to committee on Tuesday, despite all other parties approving it, and Poilievre says it’s “cruel” to hold Ukraine to a carbon tax as it tries to rebuild from a war.

Liberal House leader Karina Gould says the Tories are abandoning Ukraine and not taking climate change seriously.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press