Madagascar president on course for reelection as supporters claim they were promised money to vote

People wait for a polling station to open in the presidential elections in Antananarivo, Madagascar Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina is pushing ahead with a presidential election Thursday, that could give him a third term, even as opposition protests roil the country and the majority of candidates have announced a boycott. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe)

By Sarah Tetaud, The Associated Press

Posted November 23, 2023 6:34 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 6:42 am.

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina is on course for reelection in a vote boycotted by most opposition candidates, while supporters of his party claimed they had been promised money in return for backing him.

Rajoelina had received 60% of the votes after 68% of polling stations declared their results by late Wednesday, according to the national electoral commission. It put him on course for a third term as leader of the Indian Ocean island of 28 million.

Rajoelina, a former DJ and mayor of the capital, Antananarivo, was president of a provisional government in Madagascar in 2009-2014 after a coup. He was elected president in 2019 and gained a degree of notoriety during the coronavirus pandemic by promoting a herbal drink as a cure for COVID-19.

The leadup to last Thursday’s election was marked by protests against Rajoelina led by opposition candidates. Security forces fired tear gas grenades at the demonstrators and two opposition candidates sustained minor injuries. Some polling stations were torched ahead of the election, which was delayed for a week because of the trouble.

Former President Marc Ravalomanana, who was ousted by Rajoelina in 2009, was one of 10 opposition candidates who boycotted the election, saying that conditions for a legitimate and fair vote hadn’t been met. But his and other candidates’ names remained on the ballot.

People have lined up outside the offices of Rajoelina’s TGV party in Antananarivo and other major towns since last week to collect party membership cards, which they claimed would allow them to be paid for their vote. Some said they had been promised about $75 for voting for Rajoelina.

The TGV party has denied promising any money to its supporters. However, party officials have said the membership cards will give people preferential treatment for any future government handouts of food and other provisions in a country the World Bank says has one of the world’s highest poverty rates.

Sarah Tetaud, The Associated Press




