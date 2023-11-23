Malichita cantaloupes likely cause of salmonella outbreak in five provinces: PHAC

The Public Health Agency of Canada says Malichita brand cantaloupes have likely caused a salmonella outbreak crossing five provinces. Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-J. Scott Applewhite Copyright: AP

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 23, 2023 1:30 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 1:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The Public Health Agency of Canada says Malichita brand cantaloupes have likely caused a salmonella outbreak acrossfive provinces. 

It says as of Wednesday, there have been 26 confirmed cases in B.C., Ontario, Quebec, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador. 

Six people have been hospitalized. 

The agency says if people aren’t sure what brand of cantaloupe they have, they should throw it out. 

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued food recalls earlier this month, includingfor whole cantaloupes, pre-cut cantaloupes and fruit trays that used the Malichita brand.

It has also recalled some pre-cut pineapples, honeydew melons and watermelons that were processed alongside Malichita cantaloupes. 

Canadian authorities are collaborating with the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S., where there have also been salmonella outbreaks linked to cantaloupes. 

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, headache and stomach cramps. 

Most people recover within about a week, but young children, seniors, people who are pregnant and people who have weakened immune systems are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023. 

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

The Canadian Press

