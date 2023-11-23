Mayor says release of child sex offender Brian Abrosimo in Surrey is ‘outrageous’

SURREY, B.C. — Surrey’s mayor says it’s “outrageous” that a sex offender who abducted and assaulted an 11-year-old girl in 2004 has been released in the city, which she says has more children per capita than anywhere in British Columbia.

Surrey RCMP issued a public warning about Brian Abrosimo, 61, who they say is at high risk to reoffend after his release from prison on Thursday.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke says it’s “reprehensible” the child sex predator was released into the community and she’s asking residents to stay extra vigilant.

Abrosimo pleaded guilty in 2005 to using his van to run down the 11-year-old and a teenage friend while they were riding bicycles in Langley, dragging the younger girl screaming into his vehicle then sexually assaulting her.

He also admitted abducting, handcuffing and sexually assaulting a sex worker at gunpoint around the same time.

Police say Abrosimo completed an 18-year prison sentence for sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, and forcible confinement in 2020, but was put back behind bars when a long-term supervision order was suspended.

RCMP say the supervision order is back in effect and expires in October 2030, adding that Abrosimo is subject to a curfew and will be under electronic supervision.

The Canadian Press