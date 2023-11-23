Mayor says release of child sex offender Brian Abrosimo in Surrey is ‘outrageous’

Brian Abrosimo, 61, is shown in this RCMP handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP **MANDATORY CREDIT** RCMP

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 23, 2023 6:17 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 6:26 pm.

SURREY, B.C. — Surrey’s mayor says it’s “outrageous” that a sex offender who abducted and assaulted an 11-year-old girl in 2004 has been released in the city, which she says has more children per capita than anywhere in British Columbia.

Surrey RCMP issued a public warning about Brian Abrosimo, 61, who they say is at high risk to reoffend after his release from prison on Thursday.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke says it’s “reprehensible” the child sex predator was released into the community and she’s asking residents to stay extra vigilant.

Abrosimo pleaded guilty in 2005 to using his van to run down the 11-year-old and a teenage friend while they were riding bicycles in Langley, dragging the younger girl screaming into his vehicle then sexually assaulting her.

He also admitted abducting, handcuffing and sexually assaulting a sex worker at gunpoint around the same time.

Police say Abrosimo completed an 18-year prison sentence for sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, and forcible confinement in 2020, but was put back behind bars when a long-term supervision order was suspended.

RCMP say the supervision order is back in effect and expires in October 2030, adding that Abrosimo is subject to a curfew and will be under electronic supervision. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit
ODSP advocates fear province might claw back payments with introduction of federal benefit

Advocates for Ontario Disability Support Payments (ODSP) are speaking out over fears that a new federal benefit for those on disability will lead to a claw back of funds by the Ontario government. Prime...

6m ago

Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner
Federal COVID loan repayments could put St. Clair West store out of business: owner

A small business owner says federal COVID-19 loan repayments could force her to shut down her business and the Canadian Federal of Independent Businesses (CFIB) says she is not alone. Kym Klopp opened...

2h ago

Ford government signals support for NDP motion for free birth control
Ford government signals support for NDP motion for free birth control

The Ford government has signaled it will support a motion put forth by the opposition NDP party that would see all birth control covered by OHIP. The motion, which was first introduced by the NDP on...

1h ago

Fake police ad for sex with minors viewed nearly 7,000 times in 4 days: Durham police
Fake police ad for sex with minors viewed nearly 7,000 times in 4 days: Durham police

An online advertisement purporting to offer sex with minors was viewed a disturbing 6,678 times in just four days, with over 600 responses from potential clients, Durham Regional Police said in a release...

2h ago

