Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 13 cents, or 0.50 per cent, to $26.22 on 4.6 million shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Finance. Down 15 cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $69.65 on 2.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.77 per cent, to $5.23 on 1.8 million shares.

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX:CXB). Mining. Down two cents, or 1.54 per cent, to $1.28 on 1.4 million shares.

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX:GXE). Energy. Down one cent, or 1.52 per cent, to 65 cents on 1.4 million shares.

Tamarack Valley Corp. (TSX:TVE). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $3.56 on 1.3 million shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSX:BAM). Finance. Up 44 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $46.97. A vote by shareholders of Australian’s Origin Energy Ltd. on a takeover offer by a Brookfield-led consortium of investors and EIG has been delayed after the utility’s largest shareholder voiced opposition to the proposal. Pension fund manager AustralianSuper said it holds a stake of more than 17 per cent in Origin and that it will vote against the offer. The consortium has made a revised offer valued at US$10.6 billion, excluding debt, that would allow institutional shareholders to reinvest in the business. If it is not approved Brookfield has proposed an alternative to buy Origin’s energy markets business, while EIG would buy the other assets.

