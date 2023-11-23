Pension fund opposes Brookfield-led bid for Australian company Origin Energy

The Brookfield Asset Management Inc. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 23, 2023 11:20 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 11:26 am.

TORONTO — A vote by shareholders of Australian’s Origin Energy Ltd. on a takeover offer by a Brookfield-led consortium of investors and EIG has been delayed after the utility’s largest shareholder voiced opposition to the proposal.

Pension fund manager AustralianSuper says it holds a stake of more than 17 per cent in Origin and that it will vote against the offer.

The consortium has made a revised offer valued at US$10.6 billion, excluding debt, that would allow institutional shareholders to reinvest in the business. If it is not approved Brookfield has proposed an alternative to buy Origin’s energy markets business, while EIG would buy the other assets.

AustralianSuper has called the bid a “lowball offer” that strengthens its view that it “remains substantially below” its estimate of Origin’s long-term value.

Shareholders were to vote on the takeover plan Thursday, but Origin said in a statement that based on the proxy votes received to date, that had it proceeded that it was unlikely that it would have received the required 75 per cent approval.

The vote has been delayed to Dec. 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BAM, TSX:BEP.UN, TSX:BN)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As local law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of a fiery fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, some Canadian witnesses who were at the customs checkpoint on Wednesday morning...

1h ago

Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion
Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion

While a vehicle explosion at a busy border crossing on the eve of U.S. Thanksgiving was enough to stir suspicion in even the most temperate types, some were notably quick to jump to conclusions that terror,...

33m ago

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

3h ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

5h ago

Top Stories

Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As local law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of a fiery fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, some Canadian witnesses who were at the customs checkpoint on Wednesday morning...

1h ago

Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion
Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion

While a vehicle explosion at a busy border crossing on the eve of U.S. Thanksgiving was enough to stir suspicion in even the most temperate types, some were notably quick to jump to conclusions that terror,...

33m ago

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

3h ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.

13h ago

2:42
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing

Four border crossings between the U.S. and Canada were closed after a vehicle exlosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY. As Shauna Hunt reports, the governor of New York says there are no signs this was an incident of terrorism.

18h ago

0:05
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released security camera footage of the vehicle flying through the air before crashing at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

18h ago

2:24
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge

An explosion at the Rainbow Bridge has shut down land border crossings. The FBI is investigating.

21h ago

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.
More Videos