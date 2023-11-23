Pilot tried to pull out of landing before plane crashed on the doorstep of a Texas mall

By The Associated Press

Posted November 23, 2023 12:16 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 12:26 pm.

PLANO, Texas (AP) — A pilot who died when the small plane he was flying crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas was aborting a landing, according to an incident report released Wednesday.

Plano police on Wednesday identified the pilot of the single-engine Mooney M20 as 87-year-old Elzie Monroe McDonald, of Arizona, The Dallas Morning News reported. McDonald was the only person on board when the plane crashed Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash. But a Federal Aviation Administration incident report says McDonald was pulling out of a landing before crashing.

Photos from the scene showed the wreckage in a parking space next to a nail salon and diner just outside of the shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

The crash caused a parked car to catch fire. No one was inside the vehicle, and no bystanders were injured, authorities said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As local law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of a fiery fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, some Canadian witnesses who were at the customs checkpoint on Wednesday morning...

1h ago

Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion
Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion

While a vehicle explosion at a busy border crossing on the eve of U.S. Thanksgiving was enough to stir suspicion in even the most temperate types, some were notably quick to jump to conclusions that terror,...

36m ago

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

3h ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

5h ago

Top Stories

Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As local law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of a fiery fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, some Canadian witnesses who were at the customs checkpoint on Wednesday morning...

1h ago

Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion
Some were quick to blame terrorism, and Canada, after fatal Rainbow Bridge border explosion

While a vehicle explosion at a busy border crossing on the eve of U.S. Thanksgiving was enough to stir suspicion in even the most temperate types, some were notably quick to jump to conclusions that terror,...

36m ago

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

3h ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.

13h ago

2:42
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing

Four border crossings between the U.S. and Canada were closed after a vehicle exlosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY. As Shauna Hunt reports, the governor of New York says there are no signs this was an incident of terrorism.

18h ago

0:05
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released security camera footage of the vehicle flying through the air before crashing at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

18h ago

2:24
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge

An explosion at the Rainbow Bridge has shut down land border crossings. The FBI is investigating.

21h ago

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.
More Videos